Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop In 1 Spot Tomorrow & It'll Be The Cheapest Overall
This place has got some magic to it.
Ontario gas prices have been top of mind for drivers these past few months, with record-breaking hikes regularly forcing everyone's weekly fill-ups to be more cautiously timed.
Thankfully, according to Gas Wizard, Wednesday isn't likely to be one of those anxiety-fuelled days with the only spot expected to see change already established as the cheapest in the province.
Peterborough, a city between Toronto and Ottawa, is set to drop by a single cent on Wednesday, bringing its total to a respectable 196.9 cents per litre.
If you don't think gas prices close to the $2 mark should be considered "respectable," then fair enough. But, considering the province has been stuck at or above that rate for weeks now, it's hard to argue the city doesn't look good compared to literally everywhere else.
In fact, Peterborough has consistently singled itself out as Ontario's most affordable place for gas, making areas on the opposite end of the spectrum — Thunder Bay, 222.9, and Sudbury, 213.9 look like dumpster fires in comparison.
London and Barrie are the only two cities that come close to matching their comparatively blissful prices, both of which are currently offering 199.9 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, Cornwall, a city that often stands neck-and-neck with Peterborough in terms of gas prices, has suffered enough spikes lately to put its own pumps at a dismal 201.9 cents per litre.
In April, the provincial government introduced new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre starting on July 1, 2022.