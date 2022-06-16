An Ontario Driver Crashed Into A Gas Station Yesterday & It Could've Been So Much Worse
Talk about a close call.
Okay, so prices at Ontario gas stations are shockingly bad right now, but it could be worse, like almost crashing your vehicle into one and potentially hurting yourself. That's never fun.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of its Bracebridge unit were forced to deal with that exact scenario after a motor vehicle crash on Highway 11 Northbound on Wednesday.
Officers responded to reports of a collision near the Highway 118 exit on Wednesday, June 15, after a single commercial vehicle rolled over, nearly totalling a Petro-Canada gas station in the progress.
OPP shared photos of the nerve-racking close call on Twitter, showing the large vehicle, inches away from the disaster, resting on its side.
Local drivers who use the station will be out of luck for a while as, according to police, the "gas bar" will be closed until further notice.
Miraculously, no one was injured during the incident. However, the vehicle's driver will probably never drive past another gas station without thinking of the time he nearly caused an explosion.
Police are reminding motorists to drive cautiously.
Is this the scariest thing to happen at a gas station lately? You be the judge.
