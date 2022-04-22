Toronto Man Allegedly Stole A Car With A Young Kid In The Back Seat & Police Arrested Him
The mother chased him down on foot.
A Toronto man was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a young child in the back seat.
On April 21, Toronto police announced in a press release that 25-year-old John Cabuhat from Toronto had been taken into custody after they responded to reports of vehicle theft in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street at around 11 that morning.
Law enforcement said that a woman had stopped at a gas station to fill her car with gas, and had left a child in the "rear seat" of the vehicle while she went inside to pay.
Authorities then alleged that Cabuhat, who had already been driving a stolen car, got out of a vehicle at the gas station and took the women's car with the child still inside.
They said that Cabuhat had driven the car onto Yonge Street and that the woman was able to "get the attention of nearby officers" after she chased the car on foot.
At some point, they said that Cabuhat got out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot before police chased and arrested him.
Cabuhat has been charged with two counts of operation while prohibited, breach of probation, theft of motor vehicle, possession of break-in instrument, and possession of property obtained by crime. He's set to appear in court on April 22.
A similar incident happened two weeks ago in Brampton when a father had faced an alleged carjacker head-on who was trying to steal his car with his baby still in the backseat of the vehicle.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.