A 27-Year-Old GTA Driver Is Facing Charges After Crashing Into A Parked Police Car
The officer and suspect sustained serious injuries.
An incident of grand theft auto nearly turned deadly over the weekend after an Oshawa man crashed a stolen vehicle into a police car.
According to Durham Regional Police, the incident occurred at around 5:00 a.m. on April 16 while members of the Central West Division were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.
Officers had reportedly been advised that the suspect was heading towards the area of Pickering Concession Road 9 and Sideline Road 12 in Pickering.
"An officer was parked alongside the road when the suspect vehicle headed directly toward him striking him head on," the police report reads.
The suspect and the officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries due to the collision.
The suspect remains in hospital in stable condition while the officer has since been released.
The accused was identified as 27-year-old D'Shaun Wilson from Oshawa.
Wilson faces a slew of charges, including Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Dangerous Operation, Assault with a Weapon, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. He was being held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with further information about the investigation is asked to "contact D/Cst. Sheppard or D/Cst. Roffey of Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext.1825."
In February, a similar incident occurred when an OPP cruiser was hit on Highway 403, causing the officer to be sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
The terrifying incident resulted in the driver's vehicle rolling onto its roof following the impact. Thankfully, no one was fatally wounded in either situation. However, both serve as a powerful reminder of road safety.