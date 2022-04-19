NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

A 27-Year-Old GTA Driver Is Facing Charges After Crashing Into A Parked Police Car

The officer and suspect sustained serious injuries.

Toronto Staff Writer
A vehicle crashing into a Durham Regional Police cruiser.

A vehicle crashing into a Durham Regional Police cruiser.

DRPS | Twitter

An incident of grand theft auto nearly turned deadly over the weekend after an Oshawa man crashed a stolen vehicle into a police car.

According to Durham Regional Police, the incident occurred at around 5:00 a.m. on April 16 while members of the Central West Division were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

Officers had reportedly been advised that the suspect was heading towards the area of Pickering Concession Road 9 and Sideline Road 12 in Pickering.

"An officer was parked alongside the road when the suspect vehicle headed directly toward him striking him head on," the police report reads.

The suspect and the officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries due to the collision.

The suspect remains in hospital in stable condition while the officer has since been released.

The accused was identified as 27-year-old D'Shaun Wilson from Oshawa.

Wilson faces a slew of charges, including Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Dangerous Operation, Assault with a Weapon, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. He was being held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information about the investigation is asked to "contact D/Cst. Sheppard or D/Cst. Roffey of Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext.1825."

In February, a similar incident occurred when an OPP cruiser was hit on Highway 403, causing the officer to be sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The terrifying incident resulted in the driver's vehicle rolling onto its roof following the impact. Thankfully, no one was fatally wounded in either situation. However, both serve as a powerful reminder of road safety.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...