Ontario Driver Hit An OPP Cruiser On Hwy 403 & Flipped Their Car Last Night
The officer was taken to a hospital for their injuries.
An OPP cruiser was hit on Highway 403 on Monday night, and the officer was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
OPP spokesperson, Kerry Schmidt, told Narcity the collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. on January 31, when two officers were assisting a disabled vehicle on Highway 403 westbound near Main Street in Hamilton.
The disabled vehicle was "partially blocking the right lane," so one officer pulled up behind them to offer "protection and assistance."
Another officer parked their cruiser farther down because of a bend in the road "with their rear lights flashing on the right shoulder partially blocking the right lane."
OPP says a few minutes later, a vehicle drove up from behind that cruiser, which was parked away from the scene, and "clipped" it.
The driver's vehicle rolled onto its roof following the impact, and the cruiser jerked forwards.
Both cruisers had their flashing lights on, and OPP said there were three lanes of highway that the driver could have moved over to in that direction.
OPP vehicle with its lights flashing was struck while officer was assisting a motorist on #Hwy403/Main St, Hamilton. Driver of the car approaching the scene struck the cruiser and rolled. #BurlingtonOPP officer in vehicle taken to hospital with minor injuries. #SlowDownMoveOver pic.twitter.com/pcL3Kj8KO2
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 1, 2022
The driver sustained "minor injuries" and was treated on the scene by paramedics. However, the officer was sent to the hospital for their minor injuries.
"The officer and that other person are lucky they escaped with just minor injuries," said Schmidt. "It's just fortunate that there were not more serious injuries which could have been absolutely tragic."
Schmidt says this is "obviously a very strong reminder" for people to "be aware, slow down and move over" when they come across emergency flashing lights.
Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, according to OPP.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.