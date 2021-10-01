Trending Tags

An Infant Is Suffering 'Life-Threatening' Injuries After An Ontario Car Crash

The road was closed for an investigation.

OPP_WR | Twitter, Lyons Line | Google Maps

An Ontario car crash has placed an adult and infant in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening.

According to OPP Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, the crash, which took place on Lyons Line in Malahide Township at around 6:41 p.m., involved the driver of the SUV smashing into the back of a grain truck.

Police noted that the owner of the grain truck was not injured during the incident and remained on the scene to assist with the investigation. Both the infant and adult were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Lyons Line was temporarily shut down due to the accident with motorists being warned not to bypass the closure signs.

"I just want to send out our sincere thoughts and prayers and condolences to the family and to everyone who is affected by this tragedy tonight. As a father myself I can't imagine what the family is going through right now," Sanchuk said in a video clip shared to Twitter.

