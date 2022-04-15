Driver Survived A Horrific Rollover On An Ontario Highway & A Seat Belt Saved Her Life
OPP warn drivers to "buckle up."
It's not cool not to wear your seat belt in the car because strapping in can save your life.
On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a wild video of a driver who survived an absolutely horrific rollover collision on an Ontario highway, and she survived.
The car driving along the highway was rolling on the far right side of the road and then swung to the other side, crashing against the barrier between the two lanes, and then kept rolling down the road.
It might seem like the driver was speeding and ended up in this situation, but the police confirmed in a Twitter reply that "This was not a high speed crash, the driver over corrected on the gravel shoulder and lost control."
Because she was wearing her seatbelt, the driver survived this rollover collision. #BuckleUp - It could save your life.pic.twitter.com/qZoB5mYJP9— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1649958587
OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt said that he spoke to the driver the day after the accident. "She was in very good spirits, and she fully acknowledges that a seat belt saved her life," he added.
"This past weekend, the OPP responded to three separate collisions, and in every one of them, the driver was ejected, sustaining serious or fatal injuries as a result of not wearing a seat belt," Schmidt continues.
This Easter weekend, the OPP warned that they would be cracking down on "high-risk driving behaviour," which includes not wearing a seat belt.
"Buckle up, it could save your life."
From April 15 to 18, the OPP is conducting a long weekend seat belt campaign, according to a news release.
According to police, 47 people were killed in motor vehicle collisions involving "failure to wear a seatbelt" in 2021.
Since 2022, the OPP has laid almost 1,000 seat belt charges thus far.
"The OPP is reminding drivers and passengers that wearing a seatbelt has been proven time and time again to save lives in a collision," they stated.
"The many excuses for failing to buckle up cost road users their lives year after year."
So, don't be that person and just wear your seat belt.