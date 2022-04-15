Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

Driver Survived A Horrific Rollover On An Ontario Highway & A Seat Belt Saved Her Life

OPP warn drivers to "buckle up."

Toronto Associate Editor
​Photo of a rollover collision on an Ontario highway.

Photo of a rollover collision on an Ontario highway.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

It's not cool not to wear your seat belt in the car because strapping in can save your life.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a wild video of a driver who survived an absolutely horrific rollover collision on an Ontario highway, and she survived.

The car driving along the highway was rolling on the far right side of the road and then swung to the other side, crashing against the barrier between the two lanes, and then kept rolling down the road.

It might seem like the driver was speeding and ended up in this situation, but the police confirmed in a Twitter reply that "This was not a high speed crash, the driver over corrected on the gravel shoulder and lost control."

OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt said that he spoke to the driver the day after the accident. "She was in very good spirits, and she fully acknowledges that a seat belt saved her life," he added.

"This past weekend, the OPP responded to three separate collisions, and in every one of them, the driver was ejected, sustaining serious or fatal injuries as a result of not wearing a seat belt," Schmidt continues.

This Easter weekend, the OPP warned that they would be cracking down on "high-risk driving behaviour," which includes not wearing a seat belt.

"Buckle up, it could save your life."

From April 15 to 18, the OPP is conducting a long weekend seat belt campaign, according to a news release.

According to police, 47 people were killed in motor vehicle collisions involving "failure to wear a seatbelt" in 2021.

Since 2022, the OPP has laid almost 1,000 seat belt charges thus far.

"The OPP is reminding drivers and passengers that wearing a seatbelt has been proven time and time again to save lives in a collision," they stated.

"The many excuses for failing to buckle up cost road users their lives year after year."

So, don't be that person and just wear your seat belt.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...