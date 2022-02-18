Ontario Roads Are Awful This Morning & Police Responded To Over 200 Collisions (PHOTOS)
Ontario roads have turned into a treacherous slip and slide this Friday morning and police are warning drivers to be extra careful.
The province was hit with intense snow and freezing rain on Thursday, leaving road conditions less than ideal, and the dumping is still impacting roads.
OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted out on Friday at 7:36 a.m. that "#OPP in the #GTA have responded to approximately 200 collisions in the past 24 hours."
OPP is asking drivers to "Please drive cautiously as the roads may still be slick."
A 24-year-old was fatally hit by a car on the QEW in one of the many collisions caused by last night's weather conditions.
According to a tweet by the OPP, the driver was initially involved in a "minor collision," and after the accident, she stepped out of her car to chat with the other driver and was hit by a third vehicle.
Highway collisions have continued overnight and into this morning.
If you are driving on Highway 401 westbound ramp to Dixon Road, you may experience delays this Friday morning as cleanup is underway for a transport truck that crashed after losing control on the road.
OPP Highway Safety Division said the truck crashed at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday.
"Highway 401 westbound ramp to Dixon Martin Grove Road is blocked due to a transport truck that's wrapped around one of the overhead signposts," said an OPP spokesperson. "That closure I expect will remain in place for most of the morning."
Cargo from the truck was loaded onto another transport at 8:22 a.m., according to a tweet.
According to OPP, the GTA is still facing "a lot of snow accumulation," and officers are seeing "problems on the roads."
However, plows are out and about, clearing up and salting the highways.
"Before you head out this morning, make sure you have your full headlight system on, clear off the ice and snow as best you can off your vehicle and obviously be very careful."
An OPP spokesperson said that they suspect more collisions and accidents will occur today as traffic increases and warned drivers to be "mindful" of their speed and leave distance.