Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario Roads Are Awful This Morning & Police Responded To Over 200 Collisions (PHOTOS)

Drive carefully!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Roads Are Awful This Morning & Police Responded To Over 200 Collisions (PHOTOS)
OPP_HSD | Twitter

Ontario roads have turned into a treacherous slip and slide this Friday morning and police are warning drivers to be extra careful.

The province was hit with intense snow and freezing rain on Thursday, leaving road conditions less than ideal, and the dumping is still impacting roads.

OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted out on Friday at 7:36 a.m. that "#OPP in the #GTA have responded to approximately 200 collisions in the past 24 hours."

OPP is asking drivers to "Please drive cautiously as the roads may still be slick."

A 24-year-old was fatally hit by a car on the QEW in one of the many collisions caused by last night's weather conditions.

According to a tweet by the OPP, the driver was initially involved in a "minor collision," and after the accident, she stepped out of her car to chat with the other driver and was hit by a third vehicle.

Highway collisions have continued overnight and into this morning.

If you are driving on Highway 401 westbound ramp to Dixon Road, you may experience delays this Friday morning as cleanup is underway for a transport truck that crashed after losing control on the road.

OPP Highway Safety Division said the truck crashed at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday.

"Highway 401 westbound ramp to Dixon Martin Grove Road is blocked due to a transport truck that's wrapped around one of the overhead signposts," said an OPP spokesperson. "That closure I expect will remain in place for most of the morning."

Cargo from the truck was loaded onto another transport at 8:22 a.m., according to a tweet.

According to OPP, the GTA is still facing "a lot of snow accumulation," and officers are seeing "problems on the roads."

However, plows are out and about, clearing up and salting the highways.

"Before you head out this morning, make sure you have your full headlight system on, clear off the ice and snow as best you can off your vehicle and obviously be very careful."

An OPP spokesperson said that they suspect more collisions and accidents will occur today as traffic increases and warned drivers to be "mindful" of their speed and leave distance.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Police Charged 8 Drivers On The Same Road In Only 1 Hour Yesterday

The OPP are cracking down.

OPP_CR | Twitter,OPP_CR | Twitter

Ontario police say they're continuing to watch drivers closely following several incidents of reckless driving this February.

OPP Central Region reported on Tuesday that its traffic unit charged eight drivers in a single hour on County Road 18, also known as Airport Road, near Mulmur Township, this week.

Keep ReadingShow less

An OPP Officer Showed Support For The Trucker Convoy Protests & Police Are Investigating

"The OPP does not condone current illegal activity."

Lester69 | Dreamstime, Beth Baisch | Dreamstime

Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a TikTok video of one of their officers showing support for the trucker convoy protesters.

"The OPP is aware of a Feb. 12th video, taken during a traffic stop, that has raised concerns about professionalism and depicts opinions that are not in line with the OPP’s values. We recognize that views expressed by the member has caused public upset," OPP tweeted on February 13.

Keep ReadingShow less

Bob Saget's Cause Of Death Is A Tragic Reminder That Accidents Can Happen To Anyone

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

@bobsaget | Instagram

We finally know what happened to Full House actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the age of 65 last month.

His family shared the official cause of his death with The Hollywood Reporter, and it involved an accidental blow to his head.

Keep ReadingShow less

Impaired Ontario Driver Charged After Handing Police An LCBO Gift Card Instead Of Licence

Gift cards aren't redeemable everywhere.

GuelphPSTraffic | Twitter, Allysha Howse | Narcity

Gift cards are a great last-minute present, but not a great substitute for a valid Ontario driver's licence.

A 19-year-old woman in Guelph was caught drinking and driving last Friday, after giving an officer an LCBO gift card instead of her driver's licence.

Keep ReadingShow less