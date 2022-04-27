A Vehicle Was Involved In 8 Separate Collisions In Mississauga & The Driver Fled On Foot
The driver was taken into custody.
Typically, when a driver hits another car, they come to a halt. But apparently, for some people, getting into eight separate collisions still isn't enough reason to stop.
On April 26, Peel Regional Police (PRP) responded to a call involving multiple collisions in multiple locations in Mississauga.
In a series of tweets posted shortly after noon on Tuesday, PRP reported that the collisions started on the QEW at Hurontario Street and ended about 4 kilometres up Hurontario at Burnhamthorpe Road.
UPDATE:\n- W/b Burnhamthorpe Rd is closed east of Hurontario St\n- Closures expected to last for some time\n- Use alternate routes\n/3— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1650989657
All eight collisions involved one vehicle with a male driver, according to police.
He reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot after the final collision at Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.
According to police, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and officers caught the driver and placed him in custody.
After all the commotion, police announced some closures on the roads, which were "expected to last for some time."
It looks like it's not unusual for drivers who get into collisions to flee on foot after the incident.
Back in January, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke. Apparently, a reckless driver was speeding and cut off a vehicle and then flipped over, causing another car and a GO bus to collide.
Police also said that the driver of the flipped car fled the scene and ran on foot, causing the police to look for them.
So, running from the scene seems to be a common theme — but it doesn't look like it ends well.