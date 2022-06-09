NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

peel regional police

A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Brampton Leaves 1 Man Dead & 1 Person In Custody

Police are warning drivers to take "alternate routes."

Toronto Staff Writer
Main Street North and Vodden Street East in Brampton.

Google Maps

A four-vehicle collision in Brampton has left one man dead on Thursday morning, and another individual has been taken into police custody.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) reported that the incident took place at around 8:20 a.m. on June 9 at Main Street North and Vodden Street East in Brampton, according to a tweet posted at 8:57 a.m.

The cause of the multi-car collision has yet to be released, but the result of the crash was deadly and will also impact any Ontarians looking to drive through the intersection on Thursday.

In the wake of the crash, the intersection has been shut down, and police are asking residents to "please avoid the area."

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson told Narcity that drivers can expect closures for "several more hours," and they should plan to take "alternate routes."

The crash has reportedly resulted in one man's death. According to a series of tweets from police, the man was reportedly assessed on the scene by paramedics and then transported to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries." The individual then was pronounced dead at the hospital, where he "succumbed to his injuries."

"Major Collision Bureau and Forensic Identification Services will be processing the scene," according to police.

Peel Regional Police told Narcity that four vehicles were involved in the collision and that one person has been taken into custody. However, details on why they have been brought into custody have yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

