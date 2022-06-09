A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Brampton Leaves 1 Man Dead & 1 Person In Custody
Police are warning drivers to take "alternate routes."
A four-vehicle collision in Brampton has left one man dead on Thursday morning, and another individual has been taken into police custody.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) reported that the incident took place at around 8:20 a.m. on June 9 at Main Street North and Vodden Street East in Brampton, according to a tweet posted at 8:57 a.m.
The cause of the multi-car collision has yet to be released, but the result of the crash was deadly and will also impact any Ontarians looking to drive through the intersection on Thursday.
COLLISION:
- Main St N / Vodden St E in #Brampton
- 3 vehicles involved
- One person being assessed by @Peel_Paramedics
- Intersection has been shut down
- Please avoid the area
- Further updates as we get information
- C/R at 8:20 a.m.
- PR22-0193502
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 9, 2022
In the wake of the crash, the intersection has been shut down, and police are asking residents to "please avoid the area."
A Peel Regional Police spokesperson told Narcity that drivers can expect closures for "several more hours," and they should plan to take "alternate routes."
The crash has reportedly resulted in one man's death. According to a series of tweets from police, the man was reportedly assessed on the scene by paramedics and then transported to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries." The individual then was pronounced dead at the hospital, where he "succumbed to his injuries."
UPDATE:
- Adult male has succumbed to his injuries
- Major Collision Bureau and Forensic Identification Services will be processing the scene
- Media officer @CstMaurice2357 will be attending & will meet media outlets in the parking lot on the northwest corner
- ETA 10:15am
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 9, 2022
"Major Collision Bureau and Forensic Identification Services will be processing the scene," according to police.
Peel Regional Police told Narcity that four vehicles were involved in the collision and that one person has been taken into custody. However, details on why they have been brought into custody have yet to be released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.