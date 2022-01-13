A Multi-Vehicle Crash On The Gardiner Included A GO Bus Last Night & One Driver Fled On Foot
Sixteen people were assessed for injuries.
A multiple-vehicle crash involving a GO Bus on the Gardiner Expressway had 16 people being assessed for injures Wednesday night, and you may have been stuck in traffic because of it.
At 8:47 p.m. last night on the Gardiner Expressway by Islington Avenue, a multiple-vehicle crash left one car rolled over with its driver stuck inside. Another driver fled the scene on foot, according to a tweet from Toronto Police Operations.
COLLISION:
Gardiner Exp + Islington Av
- Police o/s
- 1 driver still stuck inside car
- Another driver appears to have fled the scene on foot
- He may be injured
- Officers looking for him
- Some lane closures in area
^dh pic.twitter.com/9m7P3TZo9A
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 13, 2022
Police told CityNews one car seemed to have been recklessly speeding and cutting off other vehicles before it flipped over, causing another car to swerve out of the way and into a GO bus, which was carrying passengers.
Police said the driver of the flipped car fled the scene of the crash on foot, and Toronto Police Operations confirmed last night in a tweet that officers were looking for the driver, who may be injured.
The other driver was reportedly stuck in their car and was freed at the scene.
CP24 reports 16 people were assessed for injures from the crash. However, no one was sent to the hospital.
The incident caused "some lane closures in the area," and police told drivers to "expect slower traffic" due to the closures.
Last month, a four-vehicle collision near Gardiner Expressway East and Spadina Avenue also caused delays on the busy route, with two right lanes closed as a result of the crash.