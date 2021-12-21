A 4 Vehicle Pile-Up Is Causing Major Delays On The Gardiner Expressway RN (PHOTOS)
Policy say one vehicle is leaking fluid everywhere.
If your morning commute involves traveling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway, you might want to consider a backup plan as there has been a four-vehicle accident and police are on the scene.
According to Toronto Police Operations, a collision near Gardiner Expressway East and Spadina Avenue is currently causing delays on one of the city's most frequented routes, and judging by the photos; it could be a minute.
COLLISION:\nGardiner XWY E + Spadina Ave\n@TrafficServices is o/s\n- 4 vehicle involved \n- reports vehicle leaking fluid\n- injuries unknown\n- expect delays\n- consider alternate routes\n#GO2453505\n^ep2pic.twitter.com/0G0nSiF1cv— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1640092780
A photo of the ongoing situation posted by TPS shows a long line of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles blocking two of the eastbound lanes.
Gardiner Lakeshore initially announced that only the right lane had been closed, but that report was updated around 7:08 a.m., stating an additional route had shut down.
#TrafficAlertTO: I85385 UPDATE: GARDINER EXPRESSWAY EB at EB GARDINER OFF-RAMP TO SPADINA Update: Two right lanes are now blocked. (2021/12/21 07:25 AM).\n Original: Right lane blocked due to a collision. (2021/12/21 07:08 AM).— Gardiner Lake Shore (@Gardiner Lake Shore) 1640089528
The incident, which police say involved four vehicles, is being handled by Toronto Traffic Services. However, there are no updates on when things will be clear when this story went to press.
The report also states injuries remain unknown and that one vehicle is leaking fluid onto the roadway, which likely isn't helping speed up recovery efforts.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.