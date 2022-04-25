A Car Crash In Mississauga Caused A Major Power Outage In The City Last Night
Over 2000 homes and businesses were affected.
A power outage in Mississauga has left thousands of people with no power following a car collision involving a light pole that hit the service wires.
On April 24 at 5:28 p.m. Peel Regional Police were called for a two-vehicle collision at Derry Road West and Tenth Line in Mississauga.
Police reported that a vehicle struck police which caused "extensive damage to the power grid in area & traffic lights within the intersection."
If someone was standing on that corner, they would have likely been killed. This is in our neighborhood. Knocked out power in a huge portion of our neighborhood...except for the pocket we are in. \n\n#Mississaugapic.twitter.com/tKe2XOvzVC— Kat \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u2665\ufe0f (@Kat \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u2665\ufe0f) 1650853746
At 6:16 p.m. that evening, Alectra posted to Twitter that a power outage in the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road area was in effect, and 2,596 homes and businesses were affected. Jeez!
In the comments, Alectra stated that the "crews are on site working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. The outage is due to a damaged light pole hitting the service wires."
After a few updates, Alectra tweeted, saying that all the power had been restored in Mississauga at 7:22 p.m.
Additionally, police reported that all repairs had been completed, roadways and police cleared the area, and thanked the public for their cooperation at 4:11 a.m. on April 25.
Thankfully, as bad as the accident seemed, there were no reported injuries due to the collision.
Power outages can get really bad sometimes, and it's the worst when it's freezing outside.
In February, Toronto had a massive power outage where people had no heat for over eight hours as crews were working on getting the power back.
"We know it's difficult to be without power, especially with the cold weather, and we truly appreciate your ongoing patience. Rest assured, crews are working as quickly and safely as possible," a spokesperson for the electric utility responded.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.