A Massive Power Outage Is Happening In Toronto & Loads of Neighbourhoods Are Affected
Hundreds woke up with no power in their homes.
A Toronto power outage left hundreds of residents in the cold and the dark on Tuesday morning, with the problem expected to persist into the afternoon.
According to Toronto Hydro, the incident impacts neighbourhoods within the boundaries of "Spadina east to Mount Pleasant & Eglinton south to Bloor."
We\u2019re responding to an outage impacting customers within the approximate boundaries: Spadina east to Mount Pleasant & Eglinton south to Bloor. Crews are on site investigating an underground cable fault. Thanks for your ongoing patience.— Toronto Hydro (@Toronto Hydro) 1644326690
Crews are on-site investigating the matter, which was said to be caused by an underground cable fault.
The utility's website, which is updated every 10 minutes, shows that the outage started at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, and is expected to last until 12:30 p.m.
It also states that 501 to 1,000 customers are currently affected by the issue, but that's a rough estimate.
"We count customers by meters, and some condos or other buildings are fed by one meter. Because of this, our outage map counts one meter as one customer. We know that an outage may impact more residents than indicated on the map," Toronto Hydro wrote in a tweet.
Affected residents are being told to prepare for the outage to extend into the early afternoon to give crews time to troubleshoot the problem.
However, some customers have been without heat for eight hours and are expressing concerns over being subjected to more wintry weather.
"We know it's difficult to be without power, especially with the cold weather, and we truly appreciate your ongoing patience. Rest assured, crews are working as quickly and safely as possible," a spokesperson for the electric utility responded.