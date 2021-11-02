Trending Tags

EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Snow Is Creating Awful Driving Conditions & More Is On The Way

OPP says over 20 collisions have already occurred.

Canadapanda | Dreamstime

Ontario's snow arrived with a vengeance on Tuesday morning with motorists being warned to use caution due to awful driving conditions.

According to The Weather Network, an Arctic air drifting down into parts of Ontario this week will cause a messy mixture of lake-effect rain and snow showers through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Affected areas will include Huntsville, Orillia, and Coboconk, which are currently at the most risk for snow squalls Tuesday morning, with popular spots like Muskoka following close behind.

In fact, Bracebridge OPP reported that they had responded to 20 motor vehicle collisions between Monday and early Tuesday, which officers believe could've been prevented if drivers had adjusted to changing weather conditions.

Police are now asking drivers to take precautions and give themselves extra travel time to prepare for the increasingly icy roads.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day, and some regions near Thunder Bay could even see up to 20 centimetres.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

