EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Full Of Snow & Cold For Some Cities Next Week

It's time to bundle up!

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Full Of Snow & Cold For Some Cities Next Week
Khanh Ngo | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather forecast is predicting an early start to winter for some unlucky regions next week thanks to an incoming mix of cold and snow.

According to The Weather Network, several cities including, Dryden, Timmins and Sudbury, will be hit by wintry conditions by as early as this Sunday with most experiencing at least one round of flurries by next Tuesday.

Dryden will be the worst off, receiving at least three days of snowfall in a row. Flakes are forecasted for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Timmins can expect to see some snow on both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with just over one centimetre forecasted.

The cities will also be hit with a blast of cold with daytime temperatures dipping as low as 1 C midweek in Dryden, which will feel more like -3 C.

However, temperatures in the south will be much better with highs of around 12 C in Toronto and Windsor.

