Toronto's Weather Is Going To Be Nice & Sunny This Weekend Before Buckets Of Rain Come

Enjoy it while it lasts! ☀️

Toronto's Weather Is Going To Be Nice & Sunny This Weekend Before Buckets Of Rain Come
Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime

It's going to be ideal sweater weather in Toronto this weekend, so you're in luck if you've made outdoor plans.

Due to the "flip-flopping pattern" that's expected throughout the rest of November before it cools off into classic winter temperatures, The Weather Network reported that it's going to be "a gorgeous late fall weekend that will feature warmer temperatures and abundant sunshine."

While the temperatures won't break into the double digits on Friday, The Weather Network reports that the sun will be shining throughout the day.

On Saturday, November 6, Torontonians can expect a high of 10 with a mix of sun and clouds during the day, cooling off to about 7 at night. The following day is going to have the highest temperatures of the weekend at 13 degrees, so you can relax during your Sunday brunch plans.

Unfortunately, the nice weather won't carry on until next weekend. While the weather will be pleasant during the first half of the week, The Weather Network reveals that next weekend is going to see tons of rain.

November 12 to 14 will see a 70% chance of rain, with about 20 to 25 millimetres of rain falling down on the 6ix on Friday.

Winter has already hit Ontario hard outside of Toronto, with several reports of drivers losing control of their vehicles due to snowy and slippery weather conditions.

