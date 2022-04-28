Toronto's Weather Will Be Mostly Sunny This Weekend & You Can Finally Ditch Your Umbrella
Don't forget your sunnies!
Torontonians have practically missed out on every chance to enjoy hot weather this spring, and this weekend won't be any different, but, hey, at least it'll be sunny.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Thursday will be blessed with full sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon as areas such as Toronto, Hamilton, and Niagara shake off Wednesday's wintry blues.
For once, the good news will come in pairs, with Friday expected to be equally as bright and even toastier. So, finally, no doom and gloom headed into the weekend!
The good vibes will amplify as we head into the weekend, with Saturday finally seeing temperatures reach near seasonal for spots like Kitchener, Guelph, and Barrie.
However, the 6ix will remain slightly chillier due to its proximity to frigid Lake Ontario.
Unfortunately, that'll be about as good as it gets. Sunday morning will only be "mostly sunny" with cloud coverage moving in during the afternoon, bringing about a risk for showers, mainly in Toronto's west end.
Things will still be cloudy on Monday, with temperatures potentially rising by a couple of degrees.
You'll want to enjoy it while you can, as a "soaking rain" will develop by Tuesday night, ringing in a chilly and gloomy mid-week.
Residents will want to keep their Mother's Day celebrations inside as cooler seasonal temperatures will push into the weekend.
Weather experts previously reported that if Toronto doesn't hit 20 degrees by May 3, this year will be the latest that the city has hit the temperature since 1993.
So, yeah, it's been a bitter one.