Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
toronto weather

Toronto's Weather Is Calling For A White Christmas & So Much Snow Is On The Way

Toronto could get up to 14 centimetres of snow before Christmas!

Toronto's Weather Is Calling For A White Christmas & So Much Snow Is On The Way
Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Nickjene | Dreamstime

The Christmas countdown is on, and snow is on its way to the city!

Toronto's weather forecast is calling for a white Christmas this year with up to 14 centimetres of snow leading up to December 25, according to The Weather Network's 14-day outlook.

So break out the sleds, hot chocolates and mittens because this year calls for a classic winter Christmas.

On December 23, Torontonians can expect some chilly weather and snow, with temperatures predicted to be 1 C and up to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

Christmas Eve, December 24, will build on the previous day's snowfall, possibly adding another 4 centimetres of snow onto the pile with temperatures sitting at - 2 C.

Christmas day is set to be sunny at -2 C with no snow predicted to fall, making for a clear day.

What will the rest of winter look like?

Toronto can expect "below seasonal" temperatures between Christmas and New Year's according to TWN's Ontario winter forecast for 2022, and the rest of the season is set to deliver a "messy mix."

"An active storm track should bring an abundance of snow to much of the region at times, but many systems will also bring a messy mix of snow, ice and rain, especially across southern areas."

Along with "periods of high impact winter weather," Ontario can expect some periods of relief with stretches of milder weather.

Ontario and southern Ontario especially may also experience "potential prolonged thaws."

December will feature more classic winter weather, and from mid-January to February, Ontarians will be able to enjoy a period of slightly warmer weather.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Weather Officially Hates Us With Freezing Rain, Snow & Damaging Winds On The Way

Oh, and power outages are possible. 😭

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

If you've ever, for some odd reason, wanted to experience every stage of winter at once, Ontario's weather forecast today has got you covered.

According to The Weather Network, incoming barrages of freezing rain, gusty winds, and snow will wreak havoc on most of Northern Ontario on Wednesday. At the same time, parts of the south will contend with similarly icy conditions.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Going To Be Warmer Than Los Angeles This Week & December's Forecast Is A Mess

Not quite what you were expecting?

Jiawangkun | Dreamstime

Anyone counting on normal winter weather to arrive in Toronto this week can keep dreaming. December's forecast is so off the rails; it seems like we'll be ripping off our coats just to put them back on again through Christmas.

According to the Weather Network, spring-like temperatures will once again dominate the city on Thursday, with daytime highs of 16 C expected. Even more bizarre? It's set to be warmer than some of the sunny spots in California.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Warns Of Some Spots Being Hit With Freezing Rain This Week

Get your sturdiest umbrella ready!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Mohammad Shirani | Dreamstime

Some people love a good rainy day, but if you're venturing out this week, you can expect Ontario's weather to be icy.

Environment Canada has placed 12 special weather statements across the province cautioning of possible freezing rain Wednesday afternoon.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Up To 40% Off Holiday Gifts At Anthropologie But Today Only

Treat yourself to cozy coats, scarves, throws and more! 🛍️

@anthropologie | Instagram, Victorianl | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a few weeks of shopping for your colleagues, close friends and family members, you're probably itching to score a little something-something for yourself! Who could blame you?

Keep Reading Show less