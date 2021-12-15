Toronto's Weather Is Calling For A White Christmas & So Much Snow Is On The Way
Toronto could get up to 14 centimetres of snow before Christmas!
The Christmas countdown is on, and snow is on its way to the city!
Toronto's weather forecast is calling for a white Christmas this year with up to 14 centimetres of snow leading up to December 25, according to The Weather Network's 14-day outlook.
So break out the sleds, hot chocolates and mittens because this year calls for a classic winter Christmas.
On December 23, Torontonians can expect some chilly weather and snow, with temperatures predicted to be 1 C and up to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall.
Christmas Eve, December 24, will build on the previous day's snowfall, possibly adding another 4 centimetres of snow onto the pile with temperatures sitting at - 2 C.
Christmas day is set to be sunny at -2 C with no snow predicted to fall, making for a clear day.
What will the rest of winter look like?
Toronto can expect "below seasonal" temperatures between Christmas and New Year's according to TWN's Ontario winter forecast for 2022, and the rest of the season is set to deliver a "messy mix."
"An active storm track should bring an abundance of snow to much of the region at times, but many systems will also bring a messy mix of snow, ice and rain, especially across southern areas."
Along with "periods of high impact winter weather," Ontario can expect some periods of relief with stretches of milder weather.
Ontario and southern Ontario especially may also experience "potential prolonged thaws."
December will feature more classic winter weather, and from mid-January to February, Ontarians will be able to enjoy a period of slightly warmer weather.