Canada's Weather Forecast For A White Christmas Predicts It Could Be 'Down To The Wire'
Some places are already a lock for a white Christmas though. 🎄❄️
December 25 is approaching and Canada's weather forecast for the holiday has been released, revealing the chances of a white Christmas across the country.
The Weather Network has put out its annual prediction for which Canadian cities will be snowy on Christmas, and while it's "almost a guarantee" for most of the country, it'll be "down to the wire" for some spots.
Currently, it's expected that a cold pattern will persist in western Canada through Christmas, which will then blow cold air east during the week leading up to the holiday.
For Vancouver and Kelowna, there's a good chance that there will be snow on the ground on December 25. However, there's a low chance of that in Victoria.
Throughout the Prairies, it's looking like most places are set to see a white Christmas.
The chance of that happening is "high" in Calgary and Regina, and 100% in Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg!
While snow in most of Southern Ontario and Quebec has melted away after bursts of warm temperatures recently, that could change leading up to Christmas.
A system approaching the region in the days leading up to the holiday could provide a perfectly timed dusting but it's still too early to tell, according to The Weather Network.
Chances of snow for Christmas are low in Windsor, medium in Toronto, high in Ottawa and Montreal, and 100% in Quebec City.
For Atlantic Canada, The Weather Network said a system could impact the region on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but precipitation could fall as snow or rain.
Halifax has a low chance, Charlottetown and St. John's have a medium chance and Fredericton has a high chance of seeing snow.
So some people will just have to wait and see if they will have a white Christmas!