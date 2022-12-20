Here's What's Open & Closed In Ontario This Christmas Eve So You Can Plan Accordingly
Last-minute shoppers take note!
Christmas Eve operating hours can vary across the province, so it's important to find out what's open and closed in Ontario this December 24 so you don't get caught unaware.
While Christmas Eve is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, many stores change their hours for the day and others keep their lights off and doors shut all day long. So if you need a last-minute turkey for dinner or a stocking stuffer from the mall, here's what will actually be open on Christmas Eve 2022.
Grocery Stores
Metro: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food Basics: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Longos: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Loblaws: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Zehrs: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Farm Boy: Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of the CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rabba: Open24/7
Liquor
LCBO: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Beer Store: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Malls
Toronto
- CF Eaton Centre: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Fairview Mall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Sherway Gardens: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bayview Village Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
GTA
- Square One Shopping Centre: 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
- Bramalea City Centre: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Markville: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Oshawa Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ottawa
- CF Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- St. Laurent Shopping Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post: Open
Banks: Most banks should be open, but hours may vary.
Toronto Public Service: Open
TTC: Regular service
Things to do
Nathan Phillips Square skating: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cineplex: Open
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.