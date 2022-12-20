Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
christmas eve

Here's What's Open & Closed In Ontario This Christmas Eve So You Can Plan Accordingly

Last-minute shoppers take note!

Toronto Staff Writer
People skating at Nathan Phillips Square. Right: LCBO store.

People skating at Nathan Phillips Square. Right: LCBO store.

Lester69 | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Christmas Eve operating hours can vary across the province, so it's important to find out what's open and closed in Ontario this December 24 so you don't get caught unaware.

While Christmas Eve is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, many stores change their hours for the day and others keep their lights off and doors shut all day long. So if you need a last-minute turkey for dinner or a stocking stuffer from the mall, here's what will actually be open on Christmas Eve 2022.

Grocery Stores

Metro: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Basics: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Longos: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Loblaws: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Zehrs: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Farm Boy: Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of the CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rabba: Open24/7

Liquor

LCBO: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Beer Store: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Malls

Toronto

  • CF Eaton Centre: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Fairview Mall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Sherway Gardens: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Bayview Village Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GTA

  • Square One Shopping Centre: 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
  • Bramalea City Centre: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Markville: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Oshawa Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ottawa

  • CF Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • St. Laurent Shopping Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Bayshore Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Government Services

Canada Post: Open

Banks: Most banks should be open, but hours may vary.

Toronto Public Service: Open

TTC: Regular service

Things to do 

Nathan Phillips Square skating: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cineplex: Open

AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

From Your Site Articles
    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...