I Bought 5 Christmas Stocking Stuffers From Dollarama This Year & Saved So Much Money
There are so many great options! 🎁
Dollarama may be your one-stop shop for stocking stuffers this year.
Christmas time can get expensive when you're shopping for friends and family, but there are plenty of affordable and great gifts you can find on a budget.
This year I decided to make stockings for a few of my friends and include one bigger gift (this year, it was a book) and fill the rest with stocking stuffers like chocolate, beauty care, and personalized gifts.
Usually, when I'm making up a stocking, I'll head to Shoppers Drug Mart or my local grocery store, but this year I decided to check out Dollarama, and I was blown away by the name-brand options and steals.
Here are five stocking stuffer gifts I bought at Dollarama this year.
Chocolate
Chocolate at Dollarama.
Every good stocking has to have a good amount of chocolate, and I felt like I was robbing the place blind.
I bought mini Toblerone chocolate bars for $1 each, assorted bags of Lindt Lindor chocolates for $2.50 each, and Reese's Peanut Butter cups for 87 cents per bar to fill my stockings.
Mircofibre bow head band
Microfibre hair band at Dollarama.
These cute headbands are great for keeping your hair out of your face when you're doing your makeup or skincare routine, and they were just $3.50 each.
I was shocked by how cheap these were, considering I paid way more for the same thing at Winners when I bought mine years ago.
Eyelash wands
Mascara brushes at Dollarama.
If you have loved ones with eyelash extensions or fluffy brows, they'll love this stocking stuffer.
These colourful mascara brush packs are just $3.25 and are a gift they'll actually use and probably need since I've never met someone with lashes who had enough wands.
Pet Toys
Cat toy at Dollarama.
I buy all my cat toys at Dollorama, and their pet section comes stacked!
You can find so many great options if you're buying for someone with a dog or cat for a fraction of the cost that you'd spend at a pet store.
Since the person I was shopping for has a cat, I picked up a cute teasing toy for $1.50
Decorated stockings
Decorated stockings.
I found super cute stockings for just $3.25 and customized them with my friends' names using $1.25 gold glitter glue.
This was a super affordable way to give them a customized stocking to hold their gifts and use for years to come.
I was shopping for women in their 20s, but there are plenty of great stocking stuffer options for anyone on your list with cozy gloves, mugs, beauty items, candy, chocolate and even a toy section.
In total, I bought three stockings, two hairbands, three mini Toblerones, three assorted Lindt Lindor chocolate bags, two Reeses Peanut Butter bars, one cat toy, two eyelash wand packs, and glitter glue for $43.30.