8 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas You Can Find At Your Local Thrift Store In Canada
These are great for anyone on your list!
Christmas is nearly here! If you're still looking for the perfect gift, it turns out that your local thrift store likely has tons of unique gift ideas that are sure to be a hit.
Whether you're looking for gifts for a loved one, kids, friends, or even just someone special, places like Value Village and Goodwill have so many one-of-a-kind items that your giftee is sure to love.
The best part is you can find these items for super cheap and still get to give a thoughtful, personalized gift.
Just in time for Christmas, here are eight last-minute gift ideas that you can find at your local thrift store.
Drink set
@leahdorchak
christmas gifts on a budget 🫶🏼 #thrifted #thrifttok #giftgiving #giftguide #christmasgiftideas #thriftwithme #thriftedhomedecor #thriftedfashion #thriftfinds #thriftstorefinds
If the person you're shopping for enjoys a cocktail now and then, you could check out your local thrift store for some unique glassware, like martini glasses, wine glasses or coupes.
Find a cute set and pair it with your giftee's favourite inexpensive wine or liquor for what's sure to be a much-appreciated gift.
For those with tons of liquor already on hand, consider pairing the glassware with a cocktail recipe book (which you might also be able to thrift) to inspire some new creations.
Mug
Thrift stores like Value Village and Goodwill usually have a huge selection of unique mugs and tea cups that make great one-of-a-kind gifts.
Choose your mug or cup and pair it with their favourite drink (a special blend of tea, hot chocolate, or coffee) for a sweet, easy gift.
Trinket tray
A trinket tray is a great place to display and hold things like jewelry, keys, and just about anything, and the perfect part of this gift is that nearly anything can be a trinket tray.
Your local thrift store is bound to have tons of cute dishes and jewelry holders that your giftee will love.
As a bonus, you could even throw in some affordable vintage jewelry.
Framed photo
A photo of you and your giftee together can make for a thoughtful gift, and you can find a picture-perfect frame to go with it at your local thrift store.
You could even discover tons of unique prints and artwork at places like Value Village and Goodwill if taking photos isn't your thing!
Games
@sweet.sustainability
Thrifted gift ideas!🎁🌿 #sustainablegifts #thriftmas #thriftedgifts #seconhand #sustainable #ecofriendlychristmas
Games make a great gift for all ages, and thrift stores often have tons of game sets for way cheaper than retail price.
You can find things like special-edition sets of board games, chic one-of-a-kind chess sets and so much more!
Camera
For the shutterbug in your life, you can find unique vintage cameras at thrift stores that are often in great condition.
For this gift, it helps if you do a bit of research or have your phone handy while shopping so you know what you're buying.
If you're gifting a film camera, remember to throw in a roll of film or two!
Cookware
For the cook in your life, consider gifting a chic set of dinnerware or a serving dish along with a recipe book.
You could even cook something for them yourself, if you're so inclined.
The best part of this gift idea is that you can modify it to taste. Know someone who loves to bake? Find a cute cookie jar at your local thrift store and pair it with a recipe book of baked goods, or fill it with cookies yourself!
Gift basket
Your local thrift store will likely have tons of pretty baskets for sale, which you can easily turn into a thoughtful, personalized gift.
You could fill the basket with things like chocolates, candy, and snacks that your giftee loves, add an inexpensive bottle of liquor, or even fill it with homemade goods and treats.
You could even throw in a picnic blanket so that your giftee can take it to the beach or park once warmer days come around. Either way, it's sure to be a hit!
Good luck and happy holidays!