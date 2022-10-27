Here's When Canadians In Each Province Decorate For Christmas & It's Controversial As Heck
Does November mean "Christmas" to you? To some Canadians, it might mean it's time to decorate!
New research has revealed when each province in Canada puts up their Christmas decorations, and it appears some regions start much, much earlier than others.
Time2Play asked 1,000 Canadians how many weeks from December 25 they put up their decorations, and the results show that one province is way faster than the rest of the country.
According to the survey, Manitobans are getting out their Christmas ornaments sooner than the rest of Canada, putting them up a whopping 4.3 weeks before Christmas Day.
Following closely behind, their neighbours in Saskatchewan are decorating 4.2 weeks ahead of the holiday, with P.E.I. trailing them by putting up their tree exactly four weeks before.
On the flip side, Ontarians were found to decorate the closest to Christmas, making their homes festive just three weeks before.
Similarly, B.C., Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta also were found to decorate within a span of 3.2 to 3.5 weeks before December 25.
In Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland and New Brunswick reported decorating 3.7 and 3.8 weeks respectively before Christmas, with residents in the two provinces giving themselves just a bit more time to enjoy the holiday decor.
The research also revealed some other interesting stats about Canadians' holiday habits.
When asked if they buy real or artificial trees for the holiday, over 80% said they buy fake Christmas trees, while about 19% said they get the real thing.
Over 64% of Canadians also said they think stores put Christmas decorations up too early, while more than 37% said they think their neighbours leave their decorations up for too long after the holiday.
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas?
If you're among the lot who put their decorations up early, there may actually be some benefit — in fact, people who put up their Christmas decorations early are actually happier, according to experts.
"In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood," psychoanalyst Steve McKeown previously told Unilad.
"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!"
That's a good enough reason for us!