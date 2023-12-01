This Christmas Market In Canada Lets You Sip Festive Drinks Under A Million Twinkling Lights
Get ready for some holiday cheer! ✨
A magical holiday experience is coming to Canada, and if you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, this event will definitely help get you there.
Glow Saskatoon – often called Saskatoon Glow Gardens – is a light festival where you can walk under a million twinkling lights and explore illuminated structures.
Hosted at Saskatoon's Prairieland Park, here, you'll be able to take in some holiday cheer with entertainment, food and drinks and a Christmas market where you can shop for gifts.
For the month of December, visitors will be able to take in an enchanted world at Glow Saskatoon and walk through light gardens, take photos in illuminated frames and even say hi to Santa.
Glow will have tons of holiday photo ops, including a glowing light tunnel and LED swings that change colour.
Of course, the event will have festive foods and drinks on offer, like turkey poutine, Santa's Favourite Hot Chocolate and drinks in Glow's signature light-up cups that you can sip on while you stroll.
You can shop for gifts Glow's vendor market, and one-of-a-kind and handmade items from local boutiques and artisans.
In addition to the fun photo ops with the light structures throughout the event, visitors will also be able to meet Santa himself and can also grab a photo with a strolling fairytale princess.
Glow Saskatoon will also have holiday entertainment during the event, with local artists and performers playing songs live on stage under the twinkle of a million lights. A schedule of this year's entertainment can be found online.
Glow Saskatoon will run until December 30, 2023, and costs $27.94 per adult (including taxes and service charges) if you buy your ticket online, or $31.25 at the door.
Glow Saskatoon
Price: $27.94+ per adult
When: Until December 30, 2023
Address: 503 Ruth St. W., Saskatoon, SK
Why You Need To Go: You can walk under a million twinkling lights at this event full of holiday cheer, and even meet Santa himself!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.