christmas in canada

This Christmas Market In Canada Lets You Sip Festive Drinks Under A Million Twinkling Lights

Get ready for some holiday cheer! ✨

A person stands under handing lights at Glow. Right: Two people hold light-bulb shaped drinks at Glow.
Creator

A person at Glow Saskatoon. Right: Drinks at Glow Saskatoon.

@jerseyydean_ | Instagram, @glow_saskatoon | Instagram

A magical holiday experience is coming to Canada, and if you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, this event will definitely help get you there.

Glow Saskatoon – often called Saskatoon Glow Gardens – is a light festival where you can walk under a million twinkling lights and explore illuminated structures.

Hosted at Saskatoon's Prairieland Park, here, you'll be able to take in some holiday cheer with entertainment, food and drinks and a Christmas market where you can shop for gifts.

For the month of December, visitors will be able to take in an enchanted world at Glow Saskatoon and walk through light gardens, take photos in illuminated frames and even say hi to Santa.

Glow will have tons of holiday photo ops, including a glowing light tunnel and LED swings that change colour.

Of course, the event will have festive foods and drinks on offer, like turkey poutine, Santa's Favourite Hot Chocolate and drinks in Glow's signature light-up cups that you can sip on while you stroll.

You can shop for gifts Glow's vendor market, and one-of-a-kind and handmade items from local boutiques and artisans.

In addition to the fun photo ops with the light structures throughout the event, visitors will also be able to meet Santa himself and can also grab a photo with a strolling fairytale princess.

Glow Saskatoon will also have holiday entertainment during the event, with local artists and performers playing songs live on stage under the twinkle of a million lights. A schedule of this year's entertainment can be found online.

Glow Saskatoon will run until December 30, 2023, and costs $27.94 per adult (including taxes and service charges) if you buy your ticket online, or $31.25 at the door.

Glow Saskatoon

Price: $27.94+ per adult

When: Until December 30, 2023

Address: 503 Ruth St. W., Saskatoon, SK

Why You Need To Go: You can walk under a million twinkling lights at this event full of holiday cheer, and even meet Santa himself!

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.

Glow Saskatoon website

From Your Site Articles
Katherine Caspersz
Creator
Katherine Caspersz is a Creator for Narcity Media focused on evergreen travel and things to do, and is based in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario.

This Edmonton Christmas Market  Has A Wagon Ride & Twinkling Lights Everywhere (VIDEO)

8 Quaint Christmas Markets In & Around Toronto That Belong On A Holiday Card

8 Christmas Markets In Canada Opening This Month That'll Transport You Straight To Europe

10 Enchanting Christmas Events Less Than 2 Hours From Toronto To Road Trip To This Season

9 Magical Christmas Events In Toronto To Visit With Your BFF If You Both Love The Holidays

Loading...