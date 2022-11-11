Santa Claus Jobs Are Available Across Canada Right Now & You Can Earn Over $25 An Hour
You don't have to be an old, bearded man to apply, either! 🎅
With the rising cost of living at the moment, it would be perfectly understandable if you're looking for a new job or at least a way to earn extra money this holiday season.
And lucky for you, there are loads of cool (no pun intended) seasonal jobs available right now, including Santa jobs across Canada.
These are perfect for anyone who might be looking to dish out a little bit of holiday cheer this winter, and who fits the holly, jolly vibe!
These festive job openings are not only for the classic Santa archetype either. There are positions open for Mrs. Claus, and even one for a scuba-diving Santa, irrespective of gender!
So, whether you live in B.C., Alberta, Ontario or elsewhere in the country, and feel like you want to spread some good cheer, here are some openings to be ol' Kris Kringle this Christmas.
Canada's Wonderland
Salary: Starting at $25 an hour
Company: Canada's Wonderland
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: The Toronto amusement park is hiring for so many jobs and pays above minimum wage.
This includes a role to be a part of St. Nick's photo team as the big man himself. In this job you'll need to stay in character, and maintain an energetic, festive demeanour to maintain that North Pole magic for visitors.
You'll also have to have flexible work days between November 18 and December 23, along with the ability to improvise in character and work with the North Pole team.
Cherry Hill Programs
Salary: $20 an hour
Company: Cherry Hill Programs
Location: Pickering, ON
Who Should Apply:
If you're not someone who fits the Santa Claus stereotype, you could go for this position as the perennial wife of the big man — Mrs. Clause.
For this role, you'll need to have a belief in the magic of Santa and an "appreciation of homemade cookies."
But that's not all. You also need a bright and welcoming smile and "an ability to generate Christmas spirit."
Mount Seymour Resort
Salary: Starting at $25 an hour
Company: Mount Seymour Resort
Location: North Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: Vancouver’s family owned and operated ski area is looking for a Santa Claus in the lead-up to Christmas.
As it specifies, you're the right person for the role if "you are Santa Claus or if you can act/look the part."
In this job, you'll be working with kids of all ages for six hours a day for 14 days between December 2 to 23.
So, be prepared to work with families, pose for loads of pictures and, finally, answer all those Santa-related questions.
Best brush up on who is your favourite reindeer is and how you fly around the world in one night!
Vancouver Aquarium
Salary: Unspecified
Company: Vancouver Aquarium
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: Maybe one of the more quirky and weird options on this list, but if you got the skills, this might be your gig.
In this job you'll be a "Scuba Claus" teaching visitors of the aquarium in a Santa costume.
To do this, you'll need to have logged 25 hours of cold water diving. Museum, zoo or other related interpretative experience is also a bonus.
This is also open to divers of any gender, so need to worry if you're a Mr., Mrs. or Mx. Claus.
Hire-A-Santa
Salary: Unspecified
Company: Hire-A-Santa
Location: Across Canada
Who Should Apply: This company has started a hunt for Santa performers from B.C. all the way to Ontario.
There are job openings for someone who has a snow-white beard, an upbeat energy and who can execute a robust "HO-HO-HO" in Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto.
The only catch is that you need to bring your own Santa Claus outfit! Think you have one of those?
So, hopefully, with these job openings, you can live your holiday dream of being some version of ol' Saint Nick, spread some good cheer and earn some quick cash on the side!
