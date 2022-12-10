This Dream Job Will Pay You $1,000 Just To Watch Movies & Catch The Christmas 'Mood'
You could have two Christmases in one year!
If you're in need of some extra cash this holiday season and you enjoy sitting at home watching Christmas movies, then you should consider applying for what could be your dream job.
The writing platform EduBirdie is looking to hire 25 people for five different "Christmas Moodcatcher" positions this holiday season, and the duties include watching movies, listening to music or eating food that fits with the festive mood.
The company says the incentive behind the jobs is to understand what makes someone's Christmas spirit last longer.
The job posting says it's looking for "people who will help us catch the spirit of Christmas in a fist and not let it go for as long as we can.
Those who are selected will be paid $1,000 in their local currency and they will be sent some other perks as well.
Here are the five different positions.
We honestly can't decide which one is best!
Home Aloners
The Home Aloners will be the people dedicated to watching at least one Christmas movie every day for two weeks.
The film list has over 14 festive titles on it, including Love Actually, Christmas with the Kranks, Elf, the 2018 version of The Grinch,The Holiday and Home Alone.
That's not all. EduBirdie will also provide you with snacks and drinks for every movie night.
A movie night is not complete without snacks!
Cookie Guards
It's not just about Christmas movies, but the holidays are also centred around food and the Cookie Guards will be in charge of eating a lot of it.
Every Cookie Guard will be sent one full Christmas meal each day along with cookies and milk or another beverage of choice.
The meals may include honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, roast turkey and gravy and Yorkshire pudding. Yum!
Heartgivers
The Heartgivers will be in charge of listening to a curated Christmas playlist for at least an hour and a half a day.
This group will have to answer several questions, including how soon the playlist began to negatively affect their mood.
Grinch Hunters
Grinch Hunters will be sent a "small personalized gift" from the EduBirdie team each day, although it's unclear what kind of gift they'll be sending.
"All you have to do is get presents and tell us how you like them and how it affects your Christmas mood," the listing says.
Luck Elves
The Luck Elves will have the biggest job of all.
Their role will include all the positions combined into one. That means you get a meal, a movie night, a soundtrack and a gift!
"Let’s see how it affects their total Christmas mood when brought all together."
Each day the Moodcatchers will be required to complete a checklist that will measure their Christmas spirit, stress and motivation.
"Based on this data, we want to conclude what is the most inspiring part of Christmas and how to carry this holiday spirit with you for as long as possible," the listing says.
The position is open to residents of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., countries in the European Union, Singapore, Japan and Mexico.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old.
If you're interested, all you have to do is fill out an online form found here.
The deadline to apply is December 24 and the company will be in touch directly with the people they select on December 26.
You read that right: the catch is that you wouldn't be doing these things during Christmas. Instead, winners will start their assignments "exactly 2 weeks" after they're chosen.
In other words, you'd get to do Christmas in January.
Not bad, right?
