This Christmas Town In Georgia Looks Like A Magical Hallmark Movie & You Can Visit For Free
There's horse drawn carriages, twinkling lights, and adorable shops. 🎄
Spending December in this Georgia "Christmas town" might make you feel like you stepped through a Television screen into a magical holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel.
The charming town of Dahlonega, GA transforms into the most picturesque wonderland in November, and you can actually visit it for free.
Nestled in between mountains, the streets are lined with evergreen garland and twinkling lights, a gorgeous Christmas tree is lit up in the square, and the charming atmosphere is something out of a Romantic Comedy film.
In fact, the northern Peach State city is so iconic in the jubilant season that the film Christmas in Homestead was actually shot around the extraordinary area.
The jolly festivities tend to kick off toward the end of November, like the Lighting the Square event in downtown and plenty of others throughout the rest of 2022.
The quaintness of the village makes the experience more unique when it's covered top to bottom in red bows and sparkles while the horse-drawn carriages pass you by. It's as if you've left America and landed straight at the North Pole.
Even the shops in this festive area are decorated from floor to ceiling in the Christmas spirit. Some even stay open late for visitors during the bustling holiday season, so you can finish up your gift shopping.
If the timing is just right, you might even catch Dahlonega during a glistening white snowfall for the ultimate cinematic moment.
