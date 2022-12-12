This North Carolina Steakhouse Is Decked Out For Christmas & It Looks So Magical
The decorations are up until January 23. 🎄
When it comes to decorating, some restaurants choose to go all out for the holidays. Whether it's draping their walls in red and green decor or stringing lights around the entirety of the building, these establishments add an air of magic to the season.
Angus Barn in Raleigh, NC is one of those eateries that decks its halls with abundant Christmas cheer come November, and it doesn't end until the end of January.
Every year, thousands of people flock to this Tar Heel State steakhouse to enjoy its fine southern cooking and gawk at the famous decorations glittering throughout every corner.
During your visit, you can enjoy a hearty meal and a glass of wine from their exclusive wine cellar while surrounded by twinkling lights and colorful nutcrackers. There are also a few lounges for the adults to enjoy some cocktails and spirits.
If you have a large group, there are a few private rooms you can dine inside of. However you choose to enjoy Angus Barn, you're definitely in for a cheerful experience.
This place makes it the perfect spot for a Christmastime date or a family dinner because the building looks straight out of a Hallmark movie.
Reservations are strongly encouraged and tend to go fast around the holidays, but the website says cancellations always open up spots. They can be made up to a year in advance.
If you want to enjoy a meal at this jolly steakhouse, continue to check the reservation availability here.
Angus Barn
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 9401 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617
Why You Need To Go: This steakhouse is so festive during the holidays!