The Government Of Canada Is Looking To Hire Students & Some Jobs Pay Almost $90,000
Jobs are available for soon-to-be grads and people who have already graduated. 📚
There are government of Canada jobs that pay almost $90,000 a year available right now for students who are graduating soon and people who already have their degrees!
The federal public service has started its post-secondary recruitment campaign and applications are being accepted until November 30, 2022.
With this campaign, the government is looking to hire people who have already graduated from college or university along with those who are still in school but will graduate in spring 2023.
\u201cHey graduates and soon-to-be grads! \ud83d\udc4b\ud83c\udf93The Post-Secondary Recruitment campaign launches today and runs until Nov 30. Positions are available across the #GC! \nApply today: https://t.co/fRjWSl2uwu\u201d— GC Jobs (@GC Jobs) 1667497922
There are jobs available with various government departments in data science, epidemiology and procurement, material management and real property.
Positions are located in different parts of the country and there are various language requirements including English essential, French essential and bilingual imperative.
Any experience that's required to get the jobs can be gained through courses, university work or projects, volunteer activities and/or paid work.
Government of Canada jobs in data science
Salary: $62,168 to $85,778
Company: Various government departments
Who Should Apply: Someone who already has a post-secondary degree or will have one no later than June 30, 2023, with a specialization in economics, sociology or statistics.
Experience working with data, using quantitative statistical data analysis methods and software, and summarizing findings and presenting insights is required.
Government of Canada jobs in epidemiology
Salary: $74,122 to $85,778
Company: Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a post-secondary degree or will have one no later than June 30, 2023, with a specialization in statistics and epidemiology
Experience in public health or epidemiology is required and that can include analyzing and interpreting health data in public health practice, investigating public health issues, developing programs or promoting health.
Government of Canada jobs in procurement, material management and real property
Salary: $47,415 to $70,668
Company: Various government departments
Who Should Apply: Someone who already has a college diploma or university degree or will have one no later than June 30, 2023, with a specialization in a field related to the position such as business administration, finance, supply chain management, law, commerce, computer sciences, engineering or public administration.
Also, you need experience using software applications like Microsoft Office, experience researching, compiling and analyzing data, and experience managing multiple priorities in a high-pressure environment.
What government of Canada jobs are available?
There are a lot of government of Canada jobs available all over the country including digital communications positions and CBSA jobs in IT.
You can also apply for Statistics Canada jobs because the government agency is looking for interviewers and computer support technicians to work in IT positions.
CSIS jobs are available as well and positions include Foreign Language Communication Analysts, Database Administrators and IT Software Developers.