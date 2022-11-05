Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Government Of Canada Is Looking To Hire Students & Some Jobs Pay Almost $90,000

Jobs are available for soon-to-be grads and people who have already graduated. 📚

​Government of Canada building in Ottawa. Right: Government of Canada employees.

Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime, @pspc_spac | Instagram

There are government of Canada jobs that pay almost $90,000 a year available right now for students who are graduating soon and people who already have their degrees!

The federal public service has started its post-secondary recruitment campaign and applications are being accepted until November 30, 2022.

With this campaign, the government is looking to hire people who have already graduated from college or university along with those who are still in school but will graduate in spring 2023.

There are jobs available with various government departments in data science, epidemiology and procurement, material management and real property.

Positions are located in different parts of the country and there are various language requirements including English essential, French essential and bilingual imperative.

Any experience that's required to get the jobs can be gained through courses, university work or projects, volunteer activities and/or paid work.

Government of Canada jobs in data science

Salary: $62,168 to $85,778

Company: Various government departments

Who Should Apply: Someone who already has a post-secondary degree or will have one no later than June 30, 2023, with a specialization in economics, sociology or statistics.

Experience working with data, using quantitative statistical data analysis methods and software, and summarizing findings and presenting insights is required.

Apply Here

Government of Canada jobs in epidemiology

Salary: $74,122 to $85,778

Company: Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a post-secondary degree or will have one no later than June 30, 2023, with a specialization in statistics and epidemiology

Experience in public health or epidemiology is required and that can include analyzing and interpreting health data in public health practice, investigating public health issues, developing programs or promoting health.

Apply Here

Government of Canada jobs in procurement, material management and real property

Salary: $47,415 to $70,668

Company: Various government departments

Who Should Apply: Someone who already has a college diploma or university degree or will have one no later than June 30, 2023, with a specialization in a field related to the position such as business administration, finance, supply chain management, law, commerce, computer sciences, engineering or public administration.

Also, you need experience using software applications like Microsoft Office, experience researching, compiling and analyzing data, and experience managing multiple priorities in a high-pressure environment.

Apply Here

What government of Canada jobs are available?

There are a lot of government of Canada jobs available all over the country including digital communications positions and CBSA jobs in IT.

You can also apply for Statistics Canada jobs because the government agency is looking for interviewers and computer support technicians to work in IT positions.

CSIS jobs are available as well and positions include Foreign Language Communication Analysts, Database Administrators and IT Software Developers.

    Lisa Belmonte
    Lisa Belmonte is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on government of Canada jobs and is based in Ontario.
