Government Of Canada Jobs In Digital Communications Are Open & You Can Make Almost $100,000
You would basically be getting paid to be on social media!
There are government of Canada jobs available all over the country in digital communications and you can make almost $100,000 by working with social media!
Natural Resources Canada is looking to hire people to work as Digital Communications Advisors in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Devon, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Sault Ste. Marie, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Corner Brook and Dartmouth.
The salary ranges from $85,476 to $92,412 for this position.
Duties of the job include developing web and social media content, curating social media, developing national campaigns, coordinating live social media coverage and creating reports and data visualizations on trends.
If you want to get hired, you need to have a degree from a post-secondary school which means universities, colleges or institutes.
Also, you need experience planning, developing and implementing communications strategies, providing analysis, advice and recommendations about digital communications and writing, editing or producing communications like social media posts.
You have to be able and willing to travel within Canada, work remotely and work overtime.
When you apply, your application goes into an inventory that will be used to staff Digital Communications Advisor positions or similar positions with Natural Resources Canada.
The closing date for this government of Canada job is December 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Digital Communications Advisor
Salary: $85,476 to $92,412
Company: Natural Resources Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree from a post-secondary institution, who has experience planning, developing and implementing communications strategies and writing, editing and/or producing communications such as social media posts.
