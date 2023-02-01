7 Google Jobs Available In Canada Right Now & You Don't Even Need A Degree To Apply
Employees get so many perks, and can even work remotely. 🤩
If you're looking for a new career, so many Google jobs in Canada are available right now, and a degree isn't required for many of the roles.
Google Canada is hiring across a range of positions in the country, with remote jobs also up for grabs, and there are so many perks for employees.
A Google job comes with tons of extras, including bonus opportunities, student loan reimbursement, on-site meals and snacks and "inspiring" workspaces, in addition to things like medical and dental benefits.
Google employees in most roles can also enjoy a hybrid work model with two work-from-home days each week, and staff can also take four "work from anywhere" weeks per year.
As for salary, according to job platform Glassdoor, many roles at Google have average salaries of upwards of $100,000, and many former employees rate the company as a great place to work.
Interested? Here are a few Google jobs currently on offer in Canada, as well as what you'll need to be considered.
Senior optical developer, augmented reality
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: As a part of the Google Augmented Reality team, you'll be designing and prototyping small optical systems, collaborating with manufacturing engineers and developing test protocols, among other tasks.
Candidates for this role should have either a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent experience, as well as five years of experience working on the design and fabrication of imaging systems.
Product manager, Chrome payments
Location: Montreal, QC, Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: The product manager will be responsible for contributing to a product strategy to "to build the next generation of payment capabilities for Chrome."
The role will involve working with stakeholders and partnering with teams across Chrome.
Qualifications include five years of experience with product management, as well as experience with product design and web platforms.
The successful candidate will be able to choose their preferred location between Waterloo and Montreal.
Operations technician, Data Center
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: This Google job in Toronto involves installing, configuring and maintaining hardware and server software, aka the physical components behind Google.
The role will be responsible for testing and troubleshooting new complex server hardware components and configuring issues relating to operating systems (OS) on servers.
Minimum qualifications for the role include a diploma in computer science or electronics, or equivalent experience, as well as experience in OS and networking protocols.
Data center mechanical developer, technical infrastructure
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: This role will be involved in the physical design of Google's data centres.
Data centre mechanical developers take on topics like how Google uses power or "how to run state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly facilities."
The ideal candidate should have either a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering (or a related field), or equivalent practical experience, as well as five years of experience in the design-build environment for facilities like data centers and power plants.
Product manager, Augmented Reality Operating System
Location: Manitoba/remote
Who Should Apply: This role with Google's Augmented Reality team, which can be done as a remote job either from Manitoba or anywhere else in Canada, will involve building user experience on the platform and making immersive computing accessible to all.
Some of the duties of the role include bringing a user-focused approach to the platform and partnering and aligning with other platform and app teams at Google to "build shared roadmaps for system platforms."
Some qualifications for the role include a degree in computer science, or a related field, or equivalent experience, as well as five years of experience in product management.
Hardware test developer, Augmented Reality
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: As a hardware test developer working with Google's Augmented Reality, you'll be working with optical modules, a component of AR equipment.
Some of the responsibilities of the role will include evaluating the performance of optical modules and developing and assembling prototypes.
Qualifications for this position include a degree in electrical engineering, computer engineering (or a related field) or experience that is equivalent to this.
Candidates should also have two years of experience working in a technical environment or one year of experience with an advanced degree.
Technical sales specialist, application modernization
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: As part of the Google Cloud Platform team, this person will help prospective customers understand the power of Google Cloud, explain technical features, and troubleshoot potential roadblocks.
Requirements of the role include a bachelor's degree or experience, as well as experience in virtualization (like creating virtual operating systems) in a customer-facing or support role.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.