A Google Employee Showed The Austin Office On TikTok & People Are Obsessed With The Amenities
Google invested millions in the brand new offices!
Google has long made various lists of companies with the most enjoyable work environments. After all, people often seek out employment opportunities at companies known as having similar perks.
Antoinette Hayford is an Online Recruiting Marketing Content Lead and she has been sharing glimpses into that fun work life at Google's Corporate Austin location ever since she went back into the office in August 2021.
Once in a while, the employee takes TikTok viewers through various parts of the brand new Texas office and what she does while working there.
Her content posted at Google Austin has people commenting things like '"Dream job 😭😭😭😭❤️" and "My dream company to work for!!!".
Apart from the trendy decor and the impressive views of Downtown Austin, there are all sorts of amenities that workers can enjoy while being in the office.
As seen in some of Hayford's videos, there is a cafeteria with daily fresh-made food, a room with games like cornhole, rooms for various meditation styles, massage appointments, and even cooking classes in the middle of the day.
There are also different spaces to work in. If an employee is not feeling like working at their desk, the office provides what is called a "Zen space" for them to hang out by themselves, and get their work done quietly.
@haayant
Return to Office has your girl TIYED, but we still living! #googler #dayinmylife #austintx #minivlog
Hayford gets all sorts of reactions on her videos, and most of them are positive and silly things like people asking her to take a stranger to work for one day.
The Downtown Austin brand new offices made the news this year as they revived the city's skyline. The 46,000-square feet location opened its door a month ago.
Google is investing $9.5B in the U.S. this year to build new offices and data centers.
There are currently 377 job openings at the Austin office.