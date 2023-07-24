Google Is Hiring All Over Canada & There Are Jobs For Interns, Apprentices & More
You don't have to complete your degree before applying!
If you've ever dreamt of working for a globally renowned tech giant, chances are that working for Google has crossed your mind.
Right now, Google is hiring for various roles in Canada, and you don't necessarily need years of work experience and a completed degree to apply. In fact, you can apply while you're still studying.
Several of these Google jobs are specifically designed to incorporate training and skill development, and the company is on the lookout for individuals with a thirst for knowledge and growth.
Whether you're looking for apprenticeships, internships, or a permanent position, one of these jobs at Google might just be the perfect fit, especially if you're eager to leave your mark in the world of big tech.
And, with notable perks like hybrid work models and on-site meals and snacks, and impressive packages that include bonuses and health benefits, it's not hard to see why Google is such a popular company among those looking for a new job.
Here's a closer look at the current job openings in Canada that Google has to offer, as well as the specific qualifications and experience you'll need to be in with a chance of getting hired.
Student researcher
Salary: Not listed
Company: Google
Location: Varies
Who Should Apply: This research opportunity has been designed for students who are pursuing a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in a relevant subject, who have an expected graduation date after December 2024.
Described by Google as an intern/apprentice role, the job would enable you to work directly with Google research scientists and engineers on "cutting-edge research projects."
Your brief would be to "participate in research to develop solutions for real-world, large-scale problems," which, let's be honest, sounds pretty impressive.
The perfect candidate will have experience in at least one area of computer science, in addition to skills with one or more general purpose programming languages (like Java, for example).
If you've also got experience as a researcher, are able to speak and write in English fluently, and have contributed to research communities or efforts in the past, you could be exactly what Google is looking for.
There are several locations you can choose from for this role, including Waterloo (Ontario), Montreal (Quebec) and Toronto (Ontario).
There are also equivalent job opportunities as a student researcher for those currently enrolled in a relevant Master's degree program, as well as those completing a PhD. The exact salary and qualification requirements may vary depending on which type of role you apply for.
Research intern
Salary: Not listed
Company: Google
Location: Varies
Who Should Apply: Google says that this full-time, 12 to 14 week paid internship offers "personal and professional development, an executive speaker series, and community-building."
In the role, research interns will work closely with developers to discover, invent and build, and work on challenges related to artificial intelligence, data mining, privacy, computer architecture, networking, operating systems, storage and data management, and more.
To be a fit, applicants will need to be enrolled in a relevant PhD degree – like Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, or Economics, for example – and have some experience in at least one area of computer science.
It's not a requirement to have experience as a researcher or with general purpose programming languages, but both are considered beneficial to an individual's application.
There are several locations you can choose from for this role, including Waterloo (Ontario), Montreal (Quebec) and Toronto (Ontario).
Other jobs at Google
If you're looking for a more permanent position and have already graduated, there are plenty more opportunities up for grabs at Google across a range of industries.
Administrative business partner
Salary: Not listed
Company: Google
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: If your experience and skills lie within the realm of administration, this one could be for you. In this role, employees are expected to provide administrative support to company directors by handling sensitive information, scheduling meetings and events, contacting external suppliers, meeting deadlines, tracking expense reports and more.
You'll need to be super organized and attentive, and have at least two years of experience in a relevant environment working on core administrative tasks like calendar management and expense reports. A degree isn't necessary, provided the level of experience is equivalent.
Developer relations partner advocate
Salary: US$139,000-$208,000, as well as bonuses and benefits
Company: Google
Location: Varies
Who Should Apply: The company is currently looking for a developer relations partner advocate (Google Workspace), which would require you to "help unblock high priority partners who are working on early pre-Google Analytics projects," as well as write sample code and produce developer documentation, quickstarts and tutorials.
The salary range is US$139,000-$208,000 (in addition to bonuses and benefits), although there is some variation depending on exact location. Toronto-based roles are available.
To apply for this six-figure-salary role, you'll need a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, a related field or equivalent practical experience – which means you don't actually have to have a degree if you've got the necessary skill set.
The best candidates will have at least three years of experience with software development in one or more programming languages (e.g., Java, C/C++, Python, JavaScript, or Go), as well as several years of experience with open source or developer technologies.
Technical sales specialist manager (Google Cloud)
Salary: Not listed
Company: Google
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: The successful candidate in this role will go on to lead a team of sales engineers to understand and assess customer requirements, prepare demonstrations of Google Cloud products and guide customers through the Google Cloud experience.
The job also involved lots of classic managerial duties too, like determining staffing levels, training team members, supporting the team to achieve its goals, and interviewing potential employees to fill open job positions.
Again, you don't actually need a degree to apply, although if you don't have one you'll need plenty of experience to pad out your application.
At least three years of people management experience is also required, and you'll need to show that you've either been a technical sales engineer, or worked in another customer-facing role in the past.
Google jobs in Canada
Whether it's the company's global reputation or promising perks drawing you in, there are a whole bunch of Google job opportunities right here in Canada.
And, while a degree is certainly preferable in many cases, it's still possible to get a gig with Google when you're still studying, or without any specific education at all (provided you have the relevant experience for the role).
So, dust off that resume and brush up on your interview tips. A job at Google could be just around the corner!
