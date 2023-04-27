Google Is Hiring In Ontario Right Now & These 7 Jobs Don't Require You To Have A Degree
Work for an internet giant. 💰
How can a Canadian get a career in Silicon Valley without a work visa? They can't. However! These Google job openings in Ontario could be an excellent alternative for those looking to work for the tech giant.
Google is currently looking to fill several positions in the province, many of which don't require applicants to have a degree.
That's not to say there are no qualifications because there are. However, unlike some companies, Google is willing to offer you a job if you have equivalent work experience to a degree.
Don't believe it? Check out the Google jobs listed below.
Business Intelligence Sales Specialist
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: To qualify for this position, you'll need at least 7 years of experience in the field. You should also have experience planning, pitching, and executing a successful sales strategy.
The job is best suited for those who are comfortable working with developers and customer technical leads on a regular basis.
Security and Compliance Lead
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have at least 7 years of experience managing programs with cross-functional teams. You should also have at least 5 years of experience in cloud computing emerging technologies or a related technical field.
Principal Developer
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: Applicants who don't possess a bachelor's degree in computer science will need to prove they have equivalent practical experience.
You should have at least 10 years of experience working in a cloud computing environment and a deep understanding of the "cloud market and engaged dynamics."
Software Developer
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: Individuals should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in software development using one or more programming languages.
Business Development Representative
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Candidates should either have a degree or equivalent practical experience. Those without a degree will need at least 2 years of experience in business-to-business (B2B) sales.
Manager
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: Candidates with a bachelor's degree in computer science are preferred.
However, individuals with at least 7 years of experience in information security and 5 years of experience in leading or managing technical teams will be considered.
You must also be willing to travel.