8 Google Jobs Available In Ontario Right Now & You Won't Need A Degree To Apply
Some of them are remote!
There are several Google jobs are now available in Ontario, with some remote roles up for grabs as well.
Google Canada is on the lookout for talented individuals to join their team and enjoy a range of employee benefits, including on-site meals and snacks, student loan reimbursement, medical and dental coverage, and bonus opportunities.
Glassdoor reports that many roles at Google have an average salary of over $100,000, making it an attractive option for those seeking a career change.
If you're considering applying for a Google job, there are plenty of openings currently available, and you don't necessarily need a degree for many of them. This could be your chance to work for one of the world's most renowned tech companies.
Here are a few positions currently available at Google Canada and what it takes to be a top candidate:
Technical Account Management Team Lead, (TAM) Google Cloud
Location: Toronto, ON (In-person)
About The Job:This job is for a TAM Team Lead who will manage a team to provide excellent services that meet customer goals. You will work closely with Field Sales and Customer Engineering teams to identify value-added services and support cloud adoption.
Who Should Apply: Ideal candidates should have experience in technical account management, be great at troubleshooting, and comfortable building relationships with sales teams. This job gives you the chance to work with modern technology and help businesses become more efficient.
Head of Technical Account Management, Google Cloud
Location: Toronto, ON (In-person)
About The Job: At Google Cloud, the Head of Technical Account Management (TAM) is in charge of guiding and supporting a team of TAMs to deliver top-notch services that help customers get the most value out of their investments in the Google Cloud Platform.
Who Should Apply: If you're a people person who can easily connect with executives, architects, developers, partners, and large enterprise customers, and can work well with the sales team, then this job might be perfect for you. The role requires troubleshooting and addressing issues as needed, predicting and growing customer TAM demand, and managing the growth of the TAM organization.
Principal Architect, Google Cloud
Location: Toronto, ON (In-person)
About The Job: This job involves leading teams that work with customers to develop and manage enterprise cloud strategies. You'll be both a technical and business advisor, building a relationship of trust with key accounts and engaging with high-level decision-makers like Architects, CTOs, and CIOs.
Who Should Apply: The ideal candidates for this job should have a good understanding of public cloud and enterprise technology. They should also be able to communicate the benefits of Google Cloud to customers effectively.
Technical Sales Specialist, Application Modernization, Google Cloud
Location: Toronto, ON (In-person)
About The Job: This job is for someone who will work with the Google Cloud Platform team to help customers understand how to use Google's cloud technology. You'll need to have advanced education in a technical field like Computer Science, Engineering, or Mathematics, along with experience as a technical architect or sales engineer. It's also important to know a lot about networking, cloud software development, and security.
Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate will be someone who can explain technical features clearly, solve problems, and help design new business architectures using Google Cloud. You might have to travel to events or customer sites, so being flexible is essential.
Technical Solutions Developer, Google Cloud
Location: Waterloo, ON (In-person)
About the job: This job is part of the Google Cloud team, and your role will be to help companies and organizations switch to using Google products.
Who Should Apply: An ideal candidate will have experience in data analytics, warehousing, ETL development, and Big Data applications. You should also know a lot about distributed databases, machine learning technologies, and open-source distributed storage and processing utilities. There might be some coding or scripting involved, so being comfortable with that is important.
Senior Software Developer, Chrome iOS, Security
Location: Waterloo, ON (In-person)
About the job: This job is for software developers who can work on important projects, switch between teams, and advance technology. As a software developer, you'll be responsible for designing, developing, testing, deploying, maintaining, and improving software solutions.
Who Should Apply: The Chrome Security team is seeking someone who can improve the security of Chrome on Mac OS and iOS, stay up-to-date with changes to operating systems, work with Chrome feature teams to create sandboxes and review code developed by others. You'll also perform security reviews for Chrome features.
Web UI Lead Product Manager
Location: Toronto, ON & Waterloo, ON (Remote-Eligible)
About The Job: This job is for those who are passionate about making the web experience better for everyone, and it's located at Chrome.
Who Should Apply: As a Web UI team leader, you'll develop a strategy and vision to enhance Chrome's user interface and motivate a team of product managers. You'll also collaborate with external stakeholders to address key user and developer issues and work with go-to-market organizations to promote Chrome's standards and metrics.
Senior Staff Software Developer, Cloud SDK
Location: Waterloo, ON (Remote-Eligible)
About the job: Google Cloud is seeking software developers who are passionate about developing next-gen technologies that will change the way billions of users interact with each other and information. This role requires versatility, leadership skills, and a willingness to solve problems across the full stack.
Who Should Apply: As a software developer, you'll work on critical projects with opportunities to switch teams and projects as you and the fast-paced business grow and evolve. You'll collaborate with teams across Google Cloud to support the breadth of Google Cloud APIs and provide leadership outside of Google in the API support space.