A Google Recruiter On TikTok Shared The 5 Things You Don't Need On A Resume & Less Is More
Give your next application a fighting chance!
If you're in the middle of a job hunt and your resume needs to be dusted off, then you'll want to take down some notes from this TikToker.
Erica Rivera, a TikTok creator and senior recruiter at Google, recently shared the five things "you need to stop including in your resume NOW," and the video already has 3 million views.
You'll want to listen to her tips, because she says she has already "screened thousands of resumes."
That means she knows what it's like to be the first person to look at your resume — and her opinion could be the difference between an interview leading to your dream job or no call at all.
The No. 1 thing she says you should cut from your resume is your home address.
"We don't need your full address," she says in the video. "City and state only."
Next on the list? Ignore those templates and scrap the objective statement.
That's "gotta go," Rivera says. "That was 1970; we are in 2022."
@careerdivacoaching
Resume tips from a Senior Google recruiter! #career #careeradvice #careertiktok #resume #resumetips #job #jobtips
No. 3 on the list is trimming down your work history, because maybe that old McDonald's gig really doesn't matter to that flight attendant job you want.
"We don't need your entire work history since you started your professional career," Rivera says in the video. Instead, she says you need to "focus and hone in on tailoring your search and resume to the role you are applying for."
When it comes to writing your resume, Rivera's No.4 tip is all about presentation. She says you should avoid weak action verbs such as "I helped, I was responsible for…."
Instead, she recommends using strong terms such as:
- streamlined
- implemented
- strategized
- produced
- managed
- improved
- increased
- generated
Last on the list is that pesky "references available upon request" bit.
"We don't need it," says Rivera. "We will ask you if we need your references."
People in the comments added that some of these tips can change according to the company and role you apply for. However, they're still generally solid.
Another user who described themselves as a recruiter also added a tip in the comments.
"I tell people to remove graduation dates," they said. "You have the degree; that's what matters. Don't set yourself up for potential age bias."
If your resume has any of the quirks Rivera warns you about, it might need some major TLC.