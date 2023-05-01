A TikToker Accidentally Filmed Herself Getting Laid Off & It's So Wes Anderson It Hurts
A woman was trying to take part in a TikTok trend when she, unfortunately, captured a tough moment.
TikToker Jennifer Lucas was filming a Wes Anderson-inspired video for her social media page when she got an email informing her that she had been let go from her job at Amazon and it was all caught on camera.
The TikTok video starts off with Lucas hitting her head against the wall and a caption over it saying, "I was trying to film a cute Wes Anderson style WFH [work from home] and accidentally filmed myself getting laid off??!"
The video then continues to show quick clips of Lucas waking up, brewing coffee, brushing her teeth, working on her computer and then looking at something on the screen while her hand covers her mouth. "Opening the email in real-time," the text over the video reads.
The TikTok video ends with Lucas going on a "mental health walk" with her dog and writing "onward to better things" on the screen.
"I debated if I should even post this, but if you got laid off too just know you’re not alone," Lucas captioned her video.
I debated if i should even post this, but if you got laid off too just know you’re not alone 💕🫂 #wesanderson #wesandersonaesthetic #layoffs #amazonlayoffs
With over 6 million views, Lucas is getting a lot of support from people who are either offering kind messages or love for how she put together the video.
"You thought you were doing a trend but you made a short film! I had emotions!" one person wrote.
"I’m so sorry about the layoff! Wishing you all the best," another TIkTok user noted.
Others shared that the layoff part of the clip made the clip even better in terms of the trend.
"This made it more Wes Anderson honestly lol!" a commenter said, while another wrote, "Oh no. Is it any consolation that this is brilliantly done?"
One TikTok user offered support and a compliment about Lucas' video skills.
"So sorry about your job, but on the bright side, with the creativity you’ve shown in this perfect video, I’m sure a better job will come to you soon," they said.
Some TikTok users seemed surprised that Lucas found out that she was fired via email.
"I’m sorry EMAIL???" one person wrote in the comments.
In a follow-up video Lucas addressed all the nice messages and words of encouragement she had received after posting her TikTok.
"I was so embarrassed to tell people that I got laid off yesterday and the experience has been the complete opposite," Lucas said.
"The amount of people who have reached out and just sent me the kindest and most encouraging words. I mean [I'm] honestly speechless. I don't think I can express what that has meant for me."
Replying to @drinkolipop You all make me feel like the world is a good place 💕 #layoffs #techlayoffs #amazonlayoffs #mentalhealth
Lucas also expressed sympathy and words of encouragement for anyone else affected by the Amazon layoffs, as well as layoffs in general.
She also made another Wes Anderson-inspired clip to show her followers what her first day of unemployment looked like. In the clip, Lucas is shown spending the day with her two dogs, which many would argue is a pretty great day.
It's unclear what job Lucas did at Amazon before she was laid off. On April 26, CNBC reported that Amazon was laying off employees in its cloud computing and human resources divisions.
The outlet added that Amazon's Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and head of HR Beth Galetti sent out emails to employees in the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica to tell them about the layoffs.
According to CNBC the Amazon layoffs were part of the previously announced cuts that are expected to impact 9,000 workers.