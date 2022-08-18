TikTok's 'Quiet Quitting' Trend Is Just What You Need To Reset Your Work-Life Balance
The hustle culture burnout is real!
TikTok users are starting to embrace a new trend called "quiet quitting" after two years of working through a pandemic, and it's the perfect idea for anyone who has trouble keeping a healthy work-life balance.
Basically, TikTokers are urging each other to have better boundaries at work, so you stick to your job description and don't burn yourself out by going above and beyond.
In other words, you quietly quit all the extra things you do at your job so you can keep work from taking over the rest of your life.
TikToker Allison Peck explains the whole idea in a video that has already picked up more than 1.7 million views.
"People are not going above and beyond anymore," she said, while explaining the trend. "They’re not chasing hustle culture at work.”
Peck says these people are "just doing the required minimum. Essentially they’re doing what they’re getting paid to do.”
TikToker Ashley Herd also explained the motivation behind the trend in her own video.
"People are burnt out, so they’re not actually quitting their jobs, but they’re quitting going above and beyond, so they’re not their job take over their life,” she said.
She also acted out a fake conversation with HR about the idea. She points out that no employee is ready to tell their boss: “I’m too stressed. I need help finding balance.”
Instead, a person is left with a few options: deal with the stress until they quit, or set boundaries by "quiet quitting" on the job.
Another TikToker, who goes by Millennial Ms. Fizzle, shared how teachers, in particular, can practice quiet quitting by “working your contract and setting strong boundaries throughout your day.”
“When someone asks you to do something that’s not in your contract, you don’t do it,” she says in the video. “You’re not taking on extra work; you’re not trying to prove yourself to admin.”
Instead, you do your job as a teacher by being kind, supporting your students and being professional.
“Quiet quitting can look like not spending your own money on your classroom; it can look like not bringing your work home from school,” she adds in the video. “It can look like walking into your building with your coffee, your keys, maybe just your purse, no backpack and no extra stuff.”
There are plenty of other TikTok videos on the topic that you can check out.
So what do you think? Is it time to "quiet quit" your job?