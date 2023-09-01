These Are The Most Popular Lazy Girl Jobs In The World Right Now & Who Is Searching For Them
The TikTok trend keeps on growing 👀.
People aren't just looking for a job anymore. They want jobs that pay well, offer great perks and benefits, and allow them the chance to easily disconnect from work once the day is over.
That's why trends like Lazy Girl Jobs and Quiet Quitting have become so popular in 2023.
But, despite the rise of popularity of these workplace trends on TikTok that put a big priority on work-life balance, many people still don't know exactly what kind of jobs these are.
What exactly is a Lazy Girl Job? What jobs should you be applying for if you're looking for one?
Narcity recently spoke with Gabrielle Judge, a 26-year-old TikToker who started the Lazy Girl Job trend herself. Having received millions of views on her videos about Lazy Girl Jobs and how to get one, she's since been creating content meant to inspire workers to strike a better work-life balance.
"Really what I'm trying to do is create more awareness to how can we balance our time to where we are reaping rewards of what we're doing," Judge told Narcity, and described the hopeful end result as, "Being a great employee, but maybe not losing the next 40 years of our life to a job that may not necessarily bring what we want when we retire."
While the reality of a Lazy Girl Job can mean work that is low-stress and low-effort, she clarified the term 'lazy' is more of a way to mock 'hustle culture', rather than actually encouraging people to be lazy with their careers.
Judge made one thing clear — this type of job can look very different from one person to the next, as it all depends on what each individual values most when it comes to work-life balance.
But, looking at the birthplace of where this and so many other workplace trends started in 2023, data from TikTok shows us exactly which Lazy Girl Jobs have become the most popular this year.
What is considered a Lazy Girl Job?
According to Workamajig, searches for 'Lazy Girl Jobs' on TikTok were still up by a staggering 1,267% over the last month.
From that data, a report listed the most popular lazy girl jobs according to TikTok search results.
These are the most popular Lazy Girl Jobs in 2023:
- Cloud Engineer (1,850290 TikTok search volume)
- E-Learning Assistant (1,467,370 TikTok search volume)
- Translator (1,458,490 TikTok search volume)
- Customer Feedback Analyst (1,171,420 TikTok search volume)
- Data Entry Specialist (791,430 TikTok search volume)
- Accountant (571,120 TikTok search volume)
- Freelance Writer (553,040 TikTok search volume)
- Data Analyst (472,000 TikTok search volume)
- Informatics Nurse (402,630 TikTok search volume)
- Museum Assistant (387,370 TikTok search volume)
- Library Assistant (384,780 TikTok search volume)
- Software Engineer (358,720 TikTok search volume)
- IT Analyst (347,670 TikTok search volume)
- Copy Editor (339,380 TikTok search volume)
- Hotel Night Auditor (259,960 TikTok search volume)
- Talent Acquisition (227,550 TikTok search volume)
- Research Assistant (224,770 TikTok search volume)
- Legal Assistant (155,700 TikTok search volume)
- Market Research Analyst (143,070 TikTok search volume)
- Executive Assistant (127,720 TikTok search volume)
- Art Teacher (101,880 TikTok search volume)
- Social Media Manager (84,250 TikTok search volume)
- Insurance Claim Adjuster (72,900 TikTok search volume)
- Digital Content Creator (72,170 TikTok search volume)
- Community Moderator (61,190 TikTok search volume)
The viral stats from TikTok speak for themselves, and so too do the testimonials from people who are sharing the reality of what it's like to have a Lazy Girl Job.
"Me chilling at my lazy girl job, getting paid great, taking a few calls a day, sending emails, taking breaks when I want, I can have every nail design if I wanted, snacking the whole day and have the option to work from home aswel," wrote @ritasdaa in one of the more recent videos to go viral under the hashtag, gaining thousands of views in a single day.
@ritasdaa
Lazy girl job >>> #fy #voorjou #fürdich #fyp #xyzbca #netherlands #trending #lazygirljob #office #corporate #officejob #corporatetiktok
This latest video is just one of many examples of what Workamajig described as "Generation TikTok", with the #LazyGirlJob and #QuitTok trends so far racking up more than 20 million and 616 million views on the social media platform to date.
And while the hype around Lazy Girl Jobs has dominated the discussion surrounding workplace trends in 2023, there is a bigger belief that trends just like this won't be going anywhere, and will likely continue popping up in the years to come.
The main driver is the workforce slowly being taken over by the younger generation. By 2025, the World Economic Forum estimates Gen Z employees will account for roughly 27% of the global workforce.
Additional data from Workamajig also reveals this younger workforce has no problem leaving a job if they're unhappy.
"Younger generations are resigning at a higher rate than older workers if unhappy with their workplace, with 37% of Gen Z and Millennials walking away from their jobs between 2021 and 2022," said Cohen. "It makes sense they are leading this wave of career trends taking over TikTok."
Her suggestion for companies looking to adapt to any of these new workplace trends is to "prioritize employee well-being and leverage resource management tools to help avoid employee burnout and frustration."
If that gains any similar type of traction in the years ahead, it would be a full-circle moment for the Lazy Girl Job trend, and the young professional behind the movement whose main goal from the start was to help people find more joy in their careers.
