VIA Rail Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Canada & You Can Make Up To $150K
You don't need a degree for some roles, either!💰
Seeking an employer in Canada that actually pays liveable wages? Well, good news! Via Rail is currently hiring across the country, and many of the roles available don't require a train load of experience.
Better yet, the opportunities available are super diverse, from store attendant to labour lawyer, and, surprisingly, it's not just the latter that pays really well.
If you're looking for a good job with a company that has literally won awards for being a great employer, then these opportunities are worth exploring.
Store attendant
Salary: $29.93 an hour
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Open to working behind the scenes at VIA Rail? Well, the Montreal Maintenance Centre is on the lookout for store attendants.
Shift-wise you're looking at 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Thursday to Sunday, or 9:00 pm to 7:00 a.m, Wednesday to Saturday. But you'll have to remain flexible.
You’ll pocket $29.93 an hour for your dedication though, which is far from chump change, and there are two positions available to be filled.
Day-to-day, you'll juggle tasks like moving materials, mastering tech tools like MS Office, and occasionally taking the company vehicle out for pickups and deliveries.
Now, the must-haves: A driver's license, a knack for store procedures and material classification, software skills (think Office, Lotus Note, Oracle), some forklift driving experience, and the stamina for a bit of physical work and weather whims. You'll also need a high school diploma or equivalent.
Station service attendant
Salary: $29.26
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Want a role where your bilingual skills and smile stand out? Well, so long as you have a high school diploma, customer service experience, and a driver's license, you're set.
Now, before you start applying, you should know that you'll be expected to work at least 20 hours a week, possibly up to 40. You'll have to be on-call from 5:45 a.m. to midnight (or until the train has arrived) — weekends and holidays included.
As a station agent, you'll also manage reservations, assist passengers, keep the station clean, and handle baggage. It's a lot of responsibility, but getting paid nearly $30 an hour will certainly help to sweeten the deal.
Even better, there are as many as 12 positions to be filled in this role, so you've got a good chance if you apply.
Senior store attendant
Salary: $31.34
Location: Vancouver
Who Should Apply: As a senior store attendant, you'll be expected to manage materials from pick up to store, and that includes everything from receiving items to handling discrepancies.
It's a physical role and you'll be expected to use a forklift. Never dabbled into the world of heavy machinery before? No worries, Via Rail will provide you with the training you need to not destroy anything or hurt yourself.
Applicants should have a valid driver's license, some familiarity with material classifications, and a good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.
Coordinator technical documentation
Salary: $53,464 to $69,189
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: In this role, you'll master the "electronic document management system," which basically means ensuring all of Via Rail's technical docs are up-to-date and easily accessible.
Beyond managing workflows and categorizing data, you'll audit for document control, train teams, craft reports, and give the occasional presentations.
Ideal applicants will have one to three years of experience or training in document management, a knack for Microsoft Office, plus killer communication skills.
Officer, crew management centre
Salary: $70,943 to $91,808
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Are you good at making things run smoothly? Well, then you could be well-suited for a role in locomotive engineer operations.
As an officer, you'll be the maestro behind managing daily and temporary vacancies, producing all sorts of important reports, and keeping track of personal files.
Applicants must have a college diploma in transportation or around five years of experience in operations within the transportation industry.
All in all, Via Rail is looking for a tech-savvy individual who can juggle various systems with ease. Being bilingual in French and English is also must.
Police constable
Salary: $71,971 to $93,139
Location: London, ON
Who Should Apply: Want to safeguard traveling passengers? Well, if terms like emergency response, crime-solving, and teamwork light a fire in your belly, this police constable role in London, Ontario, might be your next adventure.
From being a friendly face on trains and tackling criminal probes, to managing VIP event security, you'll juggle varied responsibilities. You'll also travel across Canada for work if need be.
Here's what you'll need: A high school diploma, an extensive background working within the Canadian police service, and a clean driver’s license.
Mechanical engineer
Salary: $86,366$ to $101,607
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Mechanical engineers at VIA Rail delve into tasks like crafting technical documents, fine-tuning mechanical systems, and ensuring designs prioritize safety. The role also entails close collaboration with contractors and cross-functional teams.
The ideal candidate? Someone who has a bachelor's in mechanical engineering, with three to six years of experience, proficiency in CAD software, bilingualism in English and French, and OIQ membership. Familiarity with rolling stock systems is a bonus.
Lawyer, labour law
Salary: $111,662 to $153,536
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Do you navigate grievance mazes like a boss? Well, this job has got your name written all over it.
You'll be the go-to person for resolving workplace harassment complaints and teaming up with labor unions and management.Throw in some pension litigation cases, drafting legal insights, and negotiating those tricky termination releases, and you're all up to speed.
Now, for the nitty-gritty: You should have about 10 years of experience as a labor relations lawyer. A solid grasp of grievance arbitration and familiarity with Canadian Human Rights Commission cases would be ace, too.
You should also be comfortable communicating in both French and English.
VIA Rail Canada emerged as the premier transportation employer in a recent Leger study. So, think about that as you weigh your career options.