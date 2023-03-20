You Can Travel All Over Canada With VIA Rail & One-Way Ticket Prices Start At Just $54
You can get even cheaper tickets on discount days! 🚃
Planning to travel in 2023? There's no need to board a plane to explore Canada this summer.
You can travel across Canada with VIA Rail this season, with ticket prices starting at just $54 for one-way trips.
VIA Rail Canada offers so many ways to explore the country by train, whether you're looking for trips from Toronto to Montreal or want to travel right across Canada.
The Canadian, a special sleeper train offered by VIA Rail that journeys from Toronto to Vancouver, was actually named the best train trip in Canada by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards.
The ride covers 4,466 kilometres over four days, taking riders past forests, lakes and prairies. Cities on this route include Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Jasper.
On the Canadian, you can book an economy, sleeper plus or prestige class ticket, with meals included in the latter two and available for purchase with economy.
One-way fares for the ride start at $514. However, if you're looking for cheaper travel, VIA Rail has a host of other options.
In just a few hours, you can go from Toronto to Montreal, leaving one bustling city behind for another.
The train ride will take passengers across the countryside, through wooded areas and by sandy shorelines along lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence River.
Beginning in Toronto, cities en route include Kingston and Ottawa.
The best part, however, is the price — VIA Rail tickets from Toronto to Montreal start at just $54, with complimentary Wi-Fi and carry-on baggage included in the price of your ticket and a "selection of affordable light meals, snacks and beverages," available during the journey.
Other routes offered by VIA Rail include scenic adventure trips like Winnipeg to Churchill, Manitoba, where the northern lights can be seen up to 300 nights out of the year.
Another scenic journey is Jasper to Prince Rupert, a train ride that takes passengers between the Rocky Mountains in Alberta and the Pacific Coast in British Columbia.
If you want to treat yourself on your journey, you can book a trip in VIA Rail's business class, with ticket prices under $100 for some trips.
With business class, travellers can choose from a "hand-picked selection" of meals included with their ticket for breakfast, lunch or dinner, depending on the time of day, as well as locally sourced beer and wine, soft drinks, tea and coffee.
They can also take advantage of business class lounges where passengers can enjoy free drinks and have a VIA Rail attendant at their service and priority boarding.
You can also find great deals by holding off on purchasing tickets until VIA Rail's Discount Tuesday, a sale offered every Tuesday that sees cheaper fare prices on certain routes.
If you're looking for other destinations, VIA Rail has 410 stations in eight provinces across Canada, meaning there are tons of options for exploring the country.
Already thinking of your next trip? You can view all of VIA Rail Canada's routes and destinations online.
Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.