Via Rail Is Having A 'Canadian Black Friday' Sale & You Can Get Up To 40% Off Scenic Journeys
Ready for an adventure?
The Via Rail Black Friday sale is on, so it might be just the time to book that bucket list adventure through some of the most scenic parts of Canada.
You might be confused, since it's a bit early for Black Friday deals, but Via Rail is celebrating 'Canadian Black Friday' with the sale, offering up to 40% off on some train tickets.
October 10 is the last day to score the deal, by using the code 'CANADA' when you book one of the discounted routes, for certain time frames.
You can get 30% off on economy or business class tickets in the Québec City – Windsor corridor, for travel between October 11 and December 14. The deal is only for trains departing before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m., so make sure to select the correct ticket in order to get the discount.
Via Rail is also offering 40% off berths in Sleeper Plus class on the Canadian, for tickets between November 1 and April 30, 2024. This epic route will take you between Toronto and Vancouver, passing by prairie fields, sparkling lakes, rocky mountains, and small towns on the way.
The discount code will also get you 25% off in Sleeper Plus class on the Canadian and the Ocean, for travel within the same time frame.
Economy tickets on those train routes also get 25% off with this deal, between November 1 and April 30, 2024.
If you're looking for a true adventure you can book a ticket on the Winnipeg to Churchill (dubbed the "polar bear capital of the world") route in Sleeper Plus class, for travel between November 20 and April 30, and get 15% off.
The Via Rail Canadian Black Friday sale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on October 10, so visit their website quickly to book your trip!