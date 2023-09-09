This Small Town In Canada Is The 'Polar Bear Capital of the World' & It's Absolutely Magical
This might be the most epic fall vacay!
Canada is known for its huge array of incredible wildlife and if you've ever dreamed of seeing polar bears and whales, one small town should absolutely be on your travel bucket let.
Churchill, a remote community in Manitoba, is known as the "polar bear capital of the world" and if you're a wildlife lover, it's well worth a visit.
If you've always dreamed of seeing polar bears IRL, Churchill is an amazing place to see them, right here in Canada.
According to Travel Manitoba, the best time to visit Churchill to see the polar bears is between mid-October and mid-November. Around this time, the polar bears will be trekking through the tundra and the town to the frozen Hudson Bay to hunt.
Polar bears may also be spotted in the area from July to September.
As polar bears are predators, there are some safety precautions you'll need to take when visiting such as travelling in groups at all times, avoiding areas with limited visibility and not approaching any bears if you spot them.
Churchill has a polar bear alert line which should be called if you spot a bear near or within the town's limits.
Polar bears aren't the only wildlife that you could spot in Churchill either, as the town is known for having thousands of beluga whales who travel into Hudson Bay over the summer.
July and August are the best months for spotting the whales and you can kayak, paddleboard or head out on a whale-watching tour to see the breathtaking whales up close.
If you're heading out to Churchill, you may just catch another epic natural wonder in the form of the Northern Lights. The celestial event is visible year-round from the town, but visiting in winter is the best time to see them with the peak months in February and March.
The town is by the shore of Hudson Bay and while there are no roads that take you directly to the town, there are a couple of ways of getting there. You can take a short flight up to Churchill from Winnipeg.
However, if you want to take a scenic trip through the northern landscape, Via Rail also has an epic two-day and two-night train journey from Winnipeg up to Churchill.
So if you're looking to take an adventurous vacation like no other, Churchill might just be the place to visit.
Churchill
Address: Churchill, MB
Why You Need To Go: Churchill is the "polar bear capital of the world" and you're guaranteed to have the most magical vacation. The small town is known for being one of the best places to spot polar bears and beluga whales as well as incredible views of the Northern Lights.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.