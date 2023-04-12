This New Ontario Tour Takes You To The 'Polar Bear Capital Of The World' & Back In One Day
You can see these fluffy bears up close. 🐻❄️
Bundle up! There's a new tour that takes you from Ontario to the Arctic and back in just one day. Gold Star Canadian Tours has just launched its single-day Polar Bear Expeditions and reservations are open.
The adventure company is offering a tour from Ottawa to Churchill, Manitoba this fall during "prime polar bear viewing season." The trip departs on November 11, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and returns at 10:30 p.m. meaning you can travel to the Arctic and be back for bedtime.
"Many of our guests are initially surprised to learn that travel to the Arctic and back in a single day is possible," said Joshua Gale, President of Gold Star Canadian Tours in a press release.
"Churchill has an exceptionally modern airport which allows us to fly directly from Ottawa via our private chartered jet."
The northern town of Churchill has been dubbed the "Polar Bear Capital of the World" and an estimated 1,000 bears live in the region. The animals venture to the town each fall to wait for the Hudson Bay to freeze.
It was also named the as one of the "world's greatest places for 2023" by Time Magazine.
The expedition includes a guided tour aboard a Tundra Buggy, lunch, dinner, and charter flights to and from Churchill. You can expect to see these majestic bears and even some cubs along your tour.
"Our approach to delivering Polar Bear Expeditions is unmatched in its convenience, safety, environmental sustainability and accessibility," Gale said.
"Ottawa is home to adventurous travelers, and our Expedition brings the Arctic closer than ever. Without question, a Polar Bear Expedition is truly the day-trip of a lifetime."
The tour costs $2499 per person and reservations are open online.
1-Day Polar Bear Expedition
Price: $2499
When: November 11, 2023
Why You Need To Go: You can go on a single day Arctic adventure with this new polar bear tour.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.