This Ontario Road Trip Takes You Through Beautiful European-Inspired Small Towns & Villages
You can travel to Paris, Vienna, and more. ✈️
You don't have to jump on a plane in order to experience some European charm. This Ontario road trip takes you through beautiful villages and cities that will have you feeling like you're in another world.
The four-day adventure by Destination Ontario features several European-inspired places in Ontario's southwest and West Coast. Along the way, you can stroll down cobblestone streets, shop at quaint local stores and enjoy "flavours inspired by the European culture."
The journey begins in Paris, and while you can't see the Eiffel Tower, you can take the Cobblestone Tour and indulge in tastings at local bakeries.
Next, you'll travel to Simcoe, Woodstock, and London, where you can follow a Cheese Trail and visit Ontario's own version of England's Covent Garden.
The Copenhagen and Seville section of the trip features a cute tea room and a historic village with a sweet-smelling lavender farm. The route then travels through Vienna where you can stop at Port Burwell Beach for a dip.
On the third day of the trip you'll travel from London to Goderich and you can take a quick detour to St. Mary's Quarry, also known as "Canada's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pool." You can also visit Stratford which has all the European feels and is known for its theatre scene.
The trip ends with visits to destinations like Kincardine, Cambridge, and Elora, all of which boast more historic charm.
If you're just looking for a day trip, you can visit one or two of these spots for a little taste of Europe as well. Otherwise, there are suggestions of places to stay overnight along the route.
