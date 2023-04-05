2 Cities In Western Canada Were Just Named The 'Best Places To Travel' In The World For 2023
Here's why you should visit! 👇
It's that time of the year when travel plans are at the top of everybody's minds and if you're gathering for some vacation inspo, look no further.
Two Canadian cities made the cut of Forbes' list of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023, and you don't even have to leave the country to plan some dreamy trips.
Two cities in Western Canada – Edmonton and Victoria – were recognized alongside global spots like Sicily, Istanbul, Sri Lanka and Tasmania.
Edmonton
Alberta's capital city was one of the Canadian cities highlighted by Forbes, which called the city a "vibrant urban centre in the heart of the wilderness."
The city's food scene was also a hit, including Edmonton spots RGE RD and Fu's Repair Shop – recently visited by Simu Liu and Andrew Phung – being shouted out.
Forbes also recommended checking out Edmonton's impressive craft beer scene, especially breweries on Happy Beer Street, with seven iconic spots such as Alley Kat Brewing Co., The Monolith and Sea Change Brewing Co.
Edmonton's rich Indigenous history is also well worth a visit to the city alone. Galleries including Whiskeyjack Art House, Bearclaw Gallery and the Indigenous Peoples Experience at Fort Edmonton Park and Elk Island National Park.
There are also plenty of fun (and most importantly, free) things you can do while visiting the city, from visiting Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum or taking a distillery tour.
Victoria
The second Canadian city Forbes recommended visiting is the "charming" city of Victoria, which was shouted out for its sustainability and respect and acknowledgement of local First Nations communities.
The city is packed full of carbon-neutral hotels and you could head to Big Wheel Burger, a carbon-neutral fast food spot. There are also options for carbon-neutral and ocean-friendly whale tours so you can take in all the stunning wildlife Vancouver Island has to offer.
You can also take canoe or walking tours and learn all about Songhees Nation at the Songhees Wellness Centre.
"Of course it doesn't hurt that Canadians are some of the nicest folks around, too,” journalist Corinne Whiting said.
Vancouver Island was recently declared as one of the "world's most beautiful places," too. While in Victoria, you can take a walk around the dreamy Butchart Gardens or even grab a bite in the "brunch capital of Canada."
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.