Edmonton International Airport Scored Low In A New Ranking & Travellers Aren't Impressed
"Passengers are increasingly frustrated."
New research on which North American airports rank highest for overall customer satisfaction has just been released and one Alberta airport has found itself pretty low on the list.
According to the study from J.D. Power, Edmonton International Airport has been named the seventh lowest ranked medium-sized airport in North America when it comes to satisfied travellers.
On the list of medium-sized airports – or ones that cater to between 4.5 and 9.9 million passengers a year – Edmonton was the lowest ranked airport of its size in Canada behind Ottawa/McDonald Cartier Airport and Ontario International Airport.
The study measures "overall traveller satisfaction" at airports based on six factors: terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, food, beverage and retail.
In a statement, Edmonton International Airport told Narcity that passengers' experience is "always top of mind".
"We work closely with our airlines, other partners and passengers to ensure we are an airport for everyone and everyone feels safe and welcome at YEG," they added.
In a ranking of larger airports with 10 to 32.9 million passengers, Calgary International Airport also ranked lower than average and was named the eleventh worst large airport for customer satisfaction.
While Calgary Airport beat out Montreal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport, it trailed behind Vancouver International Airport.
For mega-airports or ones with over 33 million passengers a year, Toronto Pearson was named in the top five worst for satisfaction.
The study also said that overall traveller satisfaction was down compared to previous years, with things like fewer flights, crowded terminals and sparse food and beverage offerings to blame.
Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power said demand for air travel, labour shortages and rising costs had led to a scenario where airports are "extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated."
He added in some cases airport parking lots were full, gates only have standing room and restaurants and bars are still closed.
“It is clear that increased capacity in airports can’t come soon enough," he said.