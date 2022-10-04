A Woman Posed As A Medical Doctor In Alberta & Performed 'Quasi-Medical Techniques'
Police are now urging people that may have come into contact with a woman "fraudulently claiming" to be a medical doctor to come forward.
On September 26, Rossemarie Castro Rosales, was charged by Edmonton Police with multiple offences after a separate investigation led police to believe she was "fraudulently posing as a medical doctor."
In a statement, Edmonton Police said a document signed by Castro Rosales had been used as part of a separate investigation in September 2021.
According to police, Castro Rosales – who also goes by the name of "Dr. Marie Milne" — has advertised services including massage therapy, holistic therapies and quasi-medical techniques on the radio, online, in videos and in print.
Police said there may be additional complainants that were not aware that Castro Rosales isn't a medical doctor and may have been "treated" by her in ways that could constitute sexual assault such as "genital touching under the claim of medical treatment."
Anyone that may have experienced this has been urged to come forward and share their experience with the police.
Castro Rosales was charged on September 26 with multiple offences including two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of attempted fraud under $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, three counts of false pretence, and obstructing a peace officer.
She also faces charges of forgery, possessing forged documents, uttering a forged document, prohibited cannabis sales and the unauthorized use of the title "Doctor" under the Health Professions Act.
Any complainants have been asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.