A Severed Pig's Head Was Left On A Pride Crosswalk In Alberta & It's A 'Possible Hate Crime'
The incident may have set out to "disturb students, staff and parents."
Parkland RCMP is investigating what they believe is a "possible hate crime" after a severed pig's head was left on a pride crosswalk at a school in Alberta.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Police said in a statement that the pig's head, which is believed to be from a domesticated pig, was "severed with a bladed instrument" and left at the centre of the crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County on October 16. A report of the pig's head was made to the police at about 10 a.m.
Police said its placement on the crosswalk — which is painted in rainbow colours to resemble the pride flag — looked to be intentional and "designed to disturb students, staff and parents."
The pig's head on the crosswalk at Graminia School.Parkland RCMP
Due to the circumstances, investigators are treating the incident as a "possible hate crime," aimed at the Graminia School, which has a Gay-Straight Alliance.
Police are currently looking for any information about the incident from locals including any reports of suspicious behaviour between the evening of October 15 to the late morning of October 16, any information on recently missing or mutilated pigs or any butchers or meat packers who sold or had a pig’s head stolen in the last few days.
Staff Sergeant Ian Gillan of Parkland RCMP said while some people may think the incident was just a prank, an "objective viewer would see it as highly intolerant and provocative."
Police also called on people to report any potential hate-motivated crimes "no matter how minor they seem" in order to help them target crime prevention efforts, identify trends and prevent possible violence.
Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.